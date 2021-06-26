Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 26.

Covid-19 vaccinations in overdrive in Singapore

Should the vaccination be made mandatory at some point? We examine this and other vaccine-related issues.

Interactive: Is Singapore on track to meet its Aug 9 vaccination target?

Singapore is ramping up its Covid-19 vaccination programme from June 26. Track the progress here.

New Covid-19 clusters in Henderson Crescent, CGH; 3 unlinked cases

There are currently 10 and three cases that have been linked to these two new clusters respectively.

Some Bukit Merah, Redhill residents to get Covid-19 self-test kits

Mandatory testing will also be conducted for residents of Block 66 Eng Watt Street in the Tiong Bahru neighbourhood.

HDB terraced houses: Where are they, why are people buying them, and is Sers a possibility?

These houses have come under the spotlight after a record sale of a 210 sq m unit in Whampoa for $1.268 million.

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years in jail for George Floyd murder

Floyd's brothers told the court of their anguish, while Chauvin's mother insisted on her son's innocence.

Chinese Communist Party at 100: How will it secure its future?

Ahead of the CCP’s centenary next Thursday, we look back at its history and the challenges that lie ahead.

Search intensifies for 159 missing people in Miami condo collapse as families pray for 'miracle'

Rescue workers pulled out three more bodies from the rubble overnight, while four have been reported dead so far.

Full tray-return rack photo circulating on social media taken in 2016, says NEA

The capacity of the station at Albert Centre Market and Food Centre has doubled since the photo was taken.

Long queues for durian outside Bedok Sheng Siong again before an early sell-out

Many of those in the queue had seen the supermarket’s Facebook post that advertised durians from as low as $2 per fruit.

