Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 26

Residents shocked and saddened by Low Thia Khiang's decision to not contest GE2020

Many in single-seat Hougang, where Mr Low was first elected as MP in 1991 and served the constituency for 20 years, still remember him with great fondness.

Singapore's changing of the guard gathers pace as former prime minister Goh Chok Tong retires from politics

Mr Goh announced his decision to retire in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday.

Singapore GE2020: Stakes high amid dark economic clouds

Managing the Covid-19 crisis and its aftermath will take many more years, says Associate Editor Vikram Khanna.

12 places, including 313 @ somerset, VivoCity and Bugis Junction, among those visited by Covid-19 patients

Other locations include Heartland Mall, Queensway Shopping Centre, Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Shopping Centre.

6 who flouted circuit breaker measures in Robertson Quay permanently banned from working in Singapore

They are among the 140 work pass holders who had their passes revoked between May 1 and June 25 for breaching Covid-19 related measures.

Will Beijing's party boss Cai Qi survive the coronavirus outbreak?

Analysts note Mr Cai has acted swiftly in curbing infections, and he is also President Xi Jinping's protege.

Surge in cyber attacks in Singapore's education sector in April

Education institutions faced 16 times more attacks than other often-targeted organisations in the healthcare and retail sectors.

Customers less satisfied with telco service: SMU study

The quality of service provided by mobile telcos has fallen by 3.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared with last year.

Football: Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare after Man City's 2-1 loss at Chelsea

Liverpool's 30-year English title drought has ended.

#Stayhome guide for Friday: Watch Chinese classical music concert, make murtabak telur mini and more

Watch the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's 2019 concert, Mystical Colours, which will be streamed on YouTube from today.

