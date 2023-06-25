Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 25, 2023

Updated
Published
43 min ago

Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin to move to Belarus under Wagner deal, Kremlin says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the criminal case that had been opened against Prigozhin would be dropped.

Wagner mutiny puts Putin’s Russia in its worst political crisis since Soviet Union fell

The political damage inflicted on Mr Putin is guaranteed to be severe, said Jonathan Eyal in a commentary written before the Wagner group announced a pullback.

What we know about Russia's Wagner mutiny

Fighters took control of the Russian city of Rostov, and were headed for Moscow before being told to turn around.

Deciding to keep baby with congenital heart disease and reversed organs ‘toughest moment of my life’

Emmanuel, now 6, was born with his chest and abdominal organs unlike normal human beings.

Men who use parents to hide money from ex-wives

At least five such cases have come before the High Court in the past year alone.

China has reopened, so why aren’t Chinese tourists back in S’pore in droves?

Singapore's high cost is among the reasons given by Chinese tourists for picking other destinations.

Heartbreak and grief: 1,000 attended funeral of worker who died in Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse

Vinoth Kumar's body arrived at his village in India on June 18.

Changi, Simei, Siglap, Bedok and Chai Chee residents aged over 40 to receive targeted health advice

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC, launched the Health Up! programme at Bedok Town Square.

Over 7,300 species assessed in latest report on conservation status of Singapore’s biodiversity

Conservation status of 560 species has improved on the Singapore Red List.

Top 5: Curry puffs worth your calories

Try the different varieties of pastry and fillings.

