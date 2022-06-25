Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 25.

S’pore banks raise interest rates on loans for HDB flats

The revised interest rates for some loan packages are now looking pricier than loans from the HDB.

About 170 people test positive for TB in Jalan Bukit Merah; MOH extends screening

The ministry says further tests would be run for those who test positive to determine if they have TB infection or active TB disease. 

Countries should do much more together to prepare for next pandemic: PM Lee

This includes working together to raise public health preparedness and response capabilities at the country level, PM Lee said at the Commonwealth leaders' meeting.

Parents unfazed by rise in Covid-19 cases as schools reopen on Monday

They say learning to live with Covid-19 is the new normal, and fully resuming school activities is the way to go.

Rebooting Sihanoukville: The Cambodian casino city that gambled its future on China

Cambodia is now putting in place a more sustainable long-term plan for Sihanoukville.

'I heard crying from inside the burning flat': Residents rush to help toddlers in Marsiling fire

The two toddlers were alone at home. They were found conscious in the living room.

Chicken prices will not be floated: Malaysian PM

A new ceiling price will be announced soon, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

'Last resort' no more: ITE turned their lives around

2022 sees The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) marks its 30th anniversary. Jonathan Toh enrolled at ITE in 2001 as a student. Today, thanks in part to his former teacher Ms Norlida Kasmuri, Mr Toh is a student counsellor at the Institute.

The graduates hope to uplift the next generation at their alma mater, which marks its 30th anniversary this year.

Supreme Court decision on abortion an earthquake for millions of American women

The decision has turbocharged the political landscape ahead of November’s critical mid-term elections.

Football: Former Valencia president Anil Murthy on his exit, Peter Lim and 'audio leaks'

Former Valencia president Anil Murthy tells The Straits Times that despite reports, he was not sacked by the Spanish La Liga club and that he had resigned over fears for his family's safety.

Murthy told ST he had resigned over fears for his family's safety.

