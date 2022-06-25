Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 25.
S’pore banks raise interest rates on loans for HDB flats
The revised interest rates for some loan packages are now looking pricier than loans from the HDB.
About 170 people test positive for TB in Jalan Bukit Merah; MOH extends screening
The ministry says further tests would be run for those who test positive to determine if they have TB infection or active TB disease.
Countries should do much more together to prepare for next pandemic: PM Lee
This includes working together to raise public health preparedness and response capabilities at the country level, PM Lee said at the Commonwealth leaders' meeting.
Parents unfazed by rise in Covid-19 cases as schools reopen on Monday
They say learning to live with Covid-19 is the new normal, and fully resuming school activities is the way to go.
Rebooting Sihanoukville: The Cambodian casino city that gambled its future on China
Cambodia is now putting in place a more sustainable long-term plan for Sihanoukville.
'I heard crying from inside the burning flat': Residents rush to help toddlers in Marsiling fire
Chicken prices will not be floated: Malaysian PM
'Last resort' no more: ITE turned their lives around
The graduates hope to uplift the next generation at their alma mater, which marks its 30th anniversary this year.
Supreme Court decision on abortion an earthquake for millions of American women
The decision has turbocharged the political landscape ahead of November’s critical mid-term elections.