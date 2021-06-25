Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 25.

Changi General Hospital porter among 2 unlinked Covid-19 cases; 3 new cases linked to Bukit Merah View food centre

The Bukit Merah View cluster now has 85 cases.

Ministers urge more seniors to get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of Singapore's further reopening

Nearly 80 per cent of 60-somethings have been at least partially vaccinated, but it is less than 70 per cent for those aged 70 and above.

The faster Singaporeans get their vaccines, the sooner S'pore can return to normalcy

Singapore has not reached the end of the tunnel yet, but the light at the end is shining brighter, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Singapore may ease Covid-19 rules for those vaccinated: How you would be affected

This new normal will require living with Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

Half of the cases at largest Covid-19 cluster in Bukit Merah View not vaccinated

Over half of the cases are not household-related, while 16 were detected from surveillance testing operations.

Keppel, Sembcorp Marine exploring potential combination of offshore and marine units

Non-binding talks are at a preliminary stage and there is no certainty that the deal will go through.

Tackling issues about race in classrooms in Singapore

MOE, NIE look for teachers who have the right values and can facilitate such discussions.

Return HDB to its roots of building homes, not short-term assets

To discourage speculation in HDB flats, make owners pay income tax for profits made from selling subsidised HDB flats and tighten rental conditions, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Miami building collapse: At least 1 dead, 99 unaccounted for as search and rescue continues

The cause of the collapse remained unclear, said officials.

Bling empire: Scions of S'pore jewellery businesses keep their family legacies alive

Three women are redefining the way jewellery is used to connect people in a pandemic era.

