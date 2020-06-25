Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 25

3-way fights inevitable with record 12 opposition parties, say observers

Overlapping interest to contest in at least four constituencies has yet to be resolved.

Nomination Day to be more subdued affair amid restrictions

To reduce physical contact during nomination proceedings, the Elections Department has beefed up its digital services for candidates.

Why S'pore has relatively low Covid-19 death rate

One reason is that the vast majority of those infected are young and healthy workers, say experts.

Coronavirus: Places of worship in Singapore taking cautious approach before resuming mass prayers

Temperature screening and masks are a must and the places of worship are to also remove shared prayer items, among other things.

Singaporean hospital nurse among new coronavirus patients

The 31-year-old Singaporean man had gone to work at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital before being admitted to hospital, said MOH.

Ng Chee Meng likely to helm PAP's team in Sengkang

The Labour chief, who was part of the PAP team that won the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in 2015, is set to move to neighbouring Sengkang from his Punggol North ward.

Don't be afraid to rock the boat, says SDP chief Chee

He expanded on the party's "4 Yeses, 1 No" campaign message during an hour-long online session on Wednesday.

Separating fact from fiction as China fights 2nd Covid-19 wave

This can be difficult especially when news organisations sometimes tread into grey areas, says China correspondent Elizabeth Law.

Locally made disinfecting cabinets kill viruses in 15 minutes

Developed by DSO National Laboratories, it kills bacteria and viruses using ultraviolet light.

#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Drink speciality coffee, make egg tofu and more

Try cold brews, capsules, drip bags and ground coffee from speciality producers.

