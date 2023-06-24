Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 24, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Plagued by driver shortage and rising costs, school bus operators find woes are not going away
All private bus firms are experiencing a driver shortage but school bus operators have it the worst, say industry insiders.
Getting your child to take a public bus, or even a ‘bike bus’, to school
Learning to get around independently is an essential part of growing up, says the writer.
S’pore to announce new incentives for family offices, launches trade finance registry to counter risks
Singapore can help to fight the threat of climate change by incentivising and organising capital from the public, private and philanthropic sectors, said Mr Tharman.
P6 and Sec 4 students flock to tuition centres for mock exams after scrapping of school midterms
More than 100 haj pilgrims from S’pore stranded in plane at Changi for over 4 hours
They were told to return to the airport at midnight to take the rescheduled flight at 3am on Saturday.
As Jakarta’s air quality worsens, calls grow for government to take action
Since May, Jakarta’s air quality has worsened, with the nation’s capital regularly topping the list of the world’s most polluted cities.
Why is extreme ‘frontier travel’ booming despite the risks?
The growth of 'frontier' tourism could lead to greater problems if the industry does not respond in the right way to tragedies like the Titan incident.
Come home to a forest reserve at The Reserve Residences in Bukit Timah
The Reserve Residences brings Singapore’s vision of a 'city in nature' closer to reality.
Barriers at 3 sites in Zhenghua Nature Park to keep residents safe from wild boars
This comes after two residents in the Bukit Panjang neighbourhood suffered multiple injuries in separate attacks.
Olympic Esports Week action kicks off at Suntec
Cycling, archery, sailing and dancesport were contested on the first day of the inaugural competition.