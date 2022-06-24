Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 24.

S'pore begins importing renewable energy from Laos via Thailand, Malaysia

Up to 100MW of hydropower from Laos will be brought into Singapore using existing interconnectors.

Seniors turn up for booster shots as 5 new vaccination centres open

The centres are located in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yishun.

Crypto is the future but here's why retail investors must steer clear

How is MAS experimenting with blockchain and what does it aim to achieve? ST explains.

New workers, tight deadlines may be factors in recent spate of workplace accidents: Experts

Reopening of borders resulted in firms facing greater challenges in supervising their workers, says the Workplace Safety and Health Council.

Woman injured after glass shower door falls on her during staycation at Siloso Beach Resort

A staycation to celebrate her daughter's birthday ended with a trip to the hospital for Ms Suziyana Hamid.

'Here we go again' with Mahathir: What politicians are up to this week

ST looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

Taking part in NDP's Total Defence Display once in a lifetime opportunity, say participants

First Sergeant Kaelynn Hong, 25, has spent every Saturday in the past few months rehearsing her part in this year's NDP.

Surviving loss of a loved one to Covid-19

The unusual and restricted circumstances of such a death could cause an increase in prolonged grief disorder, says professor Chong Siow Ann.

SMRT unveils series of murals depicting history of neighbourhoods

The rail operator is collaborating with local artists to install such artworks across 35 MRT stations.

i12 Katong reopens after two-year revamp, with co-working spaces, automated F&B concept

The six-storey mall will have over 150 retail and F&B stores opening progressively.

