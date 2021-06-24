Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 24.
Singapore preparing road map for living with Covid-19
In time, the virus will be treated like the flu, without the need for lockdowns, said the multi-ministry task force.
NCID nurse among 3 unlinked Covid-19 cases; 4 new clusters declared
The nurse interacted with Covid-19 patients and wore full personal protective equipment at work.
Seniors make up almost half of Covid-19 cases in Bukit Merah, Redhill clusters
About 2 in 5 of them are not vaccinated, amid concerns about risk of severe illness.
More Covid-19 clusters likely as S'pore reopens, but vaccination helps containment: Experts
Higher vaccination rates could mean most of the cases may turn out to be asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic.
Shops, eateries around Bukit Merah, Redhill Covid-19 clusters struggle as customers stay away
Shops said their customer footfall had dropped by at least 50 per cent.
Some travellers serving stay-home notice in S'pore have been told they can check out earlier
Others are waiting for confirmation after news of SHN being cut to 14 days.
Surgical masks compulsory for students and examiners in PSLE and GCE oral exams
Steps will be taken to ensure that oral examiners and candidates can hear each other clearly.
Antivirus creator John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court allows extradition
McAfee, 75, was wanted for tax evasion in the United States.
'Traumatised' Britney Spears urges judge to end guardianship
"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," she told a court in Los Angeles.
Robinsons customers cite mixed feelings ahead of store's online-only relaunch
The store will relaunch with a sale at 3pm on Thursday, featuring more than 1,000 products at up to 60% off.