Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 24

Political parties swing into high gear ahead of July 10 election
Political parties have hit the ground running in their 17-day sprint to the polls on July 10.
Every general election holds prospect of surprises
Difficult times could see voters plump for incumbent, or be swayed during campaign.
Ruling PAP confident of good showing in coming contest
The PAP branches in each constituency are swiftly moving into high gear again for the short but intense electioneering.
With new leaders and new parties, a much-changed opposition gets ready for battle
A record 12 opposition parties could be vying for seats in the 2020 General Election.
48-year-old man who recovered from Covid-19 dies after fainting at temporary housing site for migrant workers
The man is the 11th person in Singapore who tested positive for Covid-19 but died from other causes.
South Korea fights rise in imported Covid-19 cases; authorities warn 2nd wave already hit capital area
South Korea reported 46 new cases on Tuesday (June 23), 30 of them imported.
Exhumation to proceed at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery; 12,600 graves still unclaimed
Chinese graves make up 7,600 of those, and the remainder are Muslim graves.
Hundreds of transit passengers have passed through Changi Airport, more expected soon
Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group will start to serve transit passengers from more locations in China, Japan and South Korea. .
Watching a free movie online? Be wary of malware
Cyber criminals are luring victims with free shows that come at a hefty price.
#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Make crab meat and vermicelli omelette, watch Army Daze and more
Instead of frying up plain omelettes, go for one with a touch of old-school opulence.