Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 23, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Titanic submersible destroyed in ‘catastrophic implosion’, all 5 aboard dead

Rescue teams from several countries had spent days searching thousands of square kilometres of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the vessel.

Titan submersible: What is a ‘catastrophic implosion’?

The implosion in the Titan would have happened with incredible force and speed given the crushing water pressure on the floor of the ocean.

EV fire cases rise with growing adoption of such cars

Although EV fires are relatively more rare than other vehicular fires, they are not insignificant in relation to their small and young fleet here.

270 cases of dengue reported from June 11 to 17; Toa Payoh cluster grows to 139 cases

There were 44 active dengue clusters – three of which were flagged as red alerts – up from the 31 active clusters reported a week ago.

NUS and NTU among top 5 Asian universities in Times rankings

NUS has held on to its third placing, while NTU retained its fifth placing.

Malaysians cut back on imported goods as ringgit weakens

In the year to date, the ringgit has weakened against the US dollar by 5.5 per cent, trading at RM4.6450 at Thursday’s close.

Asia could gain lion’s share of US-based crypto-related business as firms diversify amid crackdown

Market players say Hong Kong, in particular, stands to gain the most from the regulatory uncertainty in the US, ahead of Singapore, Dubai and Europe.

Biden, Modi hail new era for India, US relations amid flurry of deals

Washington wants New Delhi’s help to counter China, but critics want India’s human rights issues addressed.

So you want to be an influencer?

Lots of people want the freedom and the cool lifestyle, but not all are prepared for the hard grind, observes Lee Su Shyan.

Runner Irving Tan wins Singapore’s first gold at Special Olympics World Games 2023

The 17-year-old finished first in the men's 1,500m Level C final at the Berlin meet for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

