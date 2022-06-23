Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 23

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 23.

Covid-19 spike in S'pore: Will the rules change? Are the Omicron subvariants dominant here?

Currently, international and local evidence show that the severity of BA.4 and BA.5 infections is similar to that of earlier Omicron strains.

Moderna says its updated vaccine protects against Omicron BA.4 or BA.5

Moderna hopes to supply the booster from August ahead of a potential new wave of cases due to the subvariants.

Elderly woman lived with dead son for a week in Commonwealth flat

The police had to call in a locksmith to enter the flat, as the man's mother did not respond to knocking on the door.

S'pore to study use of communications satellite to allow pilots to talk to air traffic control

It is the first such study of its kind and if successful, will help to shape international aviation laws and make air travel safer.

Heartbreak and shock at Afghan quake hospital

More than 1,000 people have been killed in the 5.9-magnitude quake that struck hardest in the country's rugged and impoverished east.

As the world heats up, global weather extremes are a taste of the future

In Singapore, too, warmer and more humid weather has led to uncomfortably hot days.

Police say woman killed in AMK accident hit by several vehicles; bus driver arrested

Police said it has not been established which vehicle collided with the woman first. 

Singapore journalism and the idea of Asia

Asian journalism’s challenge is to not only stay interested, and offer its unique perspective on the region, but also to stay relevant, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

StanChart S'pore Marathon returns in full format, 50k runners expected in December

The 5km, 10km runs are on Dec 3, the half and full marathon will take place a day later.

The Substation holds first physical exhibition since leaving Armenian Street

The exhibition, which opens on June 28, brings together works by 17 artists that explore abstraction within painting.

