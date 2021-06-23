Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 23.

New Covid-19 cluster at 90 Redhill Close with 3 cases

The other is linked to a foreign domestic worker who tested positive for the coronavirus on June 14.

New manufacturing facility for bio-based polymers to create 200 new jobs in Singapore

US agencies probing the clandestine activities of Dickson Yeo showed he was not a small player.

With over 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered, reopening still not on the cards for China

Chemicals and advanced materials company Arkema's plant will also generate jobs in areas like finance, supply chain and marketing.

S'porean Dickson Yeo's detention: Renewed fears of China's online spy networks

Since a 14-day mandatory quarantine for incoming travellers in March 2020, measures have only tightened.

Keppel working on project to explore floating city in Singapore

Panellists at discussion cite floating cities as an example of how cities can prepare for disruptions.

Youngsters playing games in Tampines allegedly breach cap on social gatherings amid Covid-19

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng says they broke through barricades the town council put up at the basketball and futsal courts.

1st Commando Battalion named SAF Best Combat Unit for 18th consecutive time

With overseas training halted during the Covid-19 pandemic, the unit had to redesign its training and ensure that the rigour was not compromised.

Resolutions passed to wind up two firms under Envy Group linked to alleged US$1.1b bogus trading scheme

The firms are linked to S'porean businessman Ng Yu Zhi, the alleged mastermind behind a US$1.1 billion bogus trading scheme.

No reason to fear the Fed

Rate hikes are far away and worries about tapering are premature, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Doc Talk: Should you take the Covid-19 vaccine if you have allergies or eczema?

Those with pre-existing allergies and allergic skin conditions, are understandably fearful or less enthusiastic about getting inoculated.

