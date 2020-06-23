Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 23

Coronavirus cases surge worldwide as people let their guard down

Cases worldwide breached the nine million mark and experts warn infections could rise in Singapore too.

Singapore GE: Plans for more active-ageing facilities in Jalan Besar, new green projects in Chua Chu Kang and Hong Kah North

The four-member Chua Chu Kang GRC and Hong Kah North Single Member Constituency have set their sights on becoming an "eco-town".

Workers' Party said to be eyeing four GRCs and Hougang single seat

Its slate of 20 candidates will likely sport fewer new faces compared with its last outing at the polls.

Singapore Democratic Alliance plans to contest only Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

Party president Desmond Lim Bak Chuan said SDA has prepared three sets of candidates to run in the five-member group representation constituency.

Heavier penalties and higher fines for those breeding mosquitoes as dengue cases rise

The number of weekly dengue cases exceeded 1,000 in the week ending June 13.

Coronavirus: Far from safe yet for people to mix and mingle, experts warn

How people behave in the coming days and weeks will decide if the greater freedom of movement will continue, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Covid-19 patients visited supermarkets in Jalan Kayu, Serangoon North and Jurong West

The sole community case reported on Monday is a 33-year-old Indian national who is currently unlinked to known cases.

Coronavirus: Beijing struggles to keep up with processing swab tests

In a bid to assuage public concerns amid the recent outbreak, Beijing has ordered an increasing number of people to undergo tests to check for the virus.

Crowds at Holland Village on first night of phase 2 drawn by fights, were not customers, says eatery ordered to close

Images and videos circulated on social media over the weekend show scenes of overcrowding at the restaurant along Lorong Mambong.

#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Stream Esplanade's Malay arts festival, make Hokkien-mee style yakisoba and more

Enjoy theatre, dance, concerts and a storytelling session in the Esplanade's annual Malay arts festival, which is taking place online.

