Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 22, 2023

Updated
Published
43 min ago

High risk of severe transboundary haze in 2023 due to hotter, drier weather: Local think-tank

The report noted correlations between the haze episodes in 2015 and 2019 and spikes in drier weather phenomena from El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole.

MAS proposes framework for use of digital money in Singapore

This comes as financial institutions and fintech firms here take steps towards the use of digital assets.

State visits have enlarged diplomatic space for Singapore: President Halimah

“I will miss all this – the chance to interact with world leaders and Singaporeans based in different parts of the world,” she said.

Rescuers embark on all-night race to save Titanic submersible crew

The search area has widened to include a section of the North Atlantic about twice the size of Connecticut and 4km deep.

Singaporean crew member reported missing in US waters after falling off cargo ship

The US Coast Guard has called off an active search by air and sea on Tuesday evening (US time) after nearly 15 hours.

SPH Media to review risk culture, internal controls after circulation data investigation

The company is commissioning outside parties to look at its governance, control and compliance.

Taylor Swift fans rush to get UOB cards as pre-sale concert tickets only for cardholders

Some of the fans said they would head down to the bank’s branches to speed up the process of securing a card.

Fed chief Jerome Powell says more rate hikes likely, but at slower pace

The US Fed has paused its aggressive campaign against inflation after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes.

Blinken’s China talks a win-win? Don’t bet on it

It pays to read the fine print as both sides played to their respective galleries, notes Ravi Velloor.

New interactive tour of invertebrates part of Singapore Zoo’s 50th anniversary celebration

The tour, which costs $118 per person on weekdays and $148 on weekends, begins Aug 6.

