Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 22.

S'pore sees 23% jump in Covid-19 local cases due to Omicron subvariants

About 30 per cent of community infections in the past week were cases with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Staying active: How you can hit the recommended 150-300 minutes of exercise per week

For many, the pandemic has led to a more sedentary lifestyle. But how can you go from couch potato to fit potato? ST meets Melissa Low who has discovered the benefits of keeping fit and finds out tips for getting onto the fitness wagon.

How feasible is it for working professionals to get active for between 22 and 43 minutes every day?

Staying active: How 3 busy S'poreans meet their weekly exercise targets

They share the daily routines they use to meet the weekly 150- to 300-minute target. 

S'pore confirms imported monkeypox case; 13 close contacts identified

All close contacts will be placed on quarantine for 21 days since their last contact with the patient.

$1.5b support package: A carefully calibrated dose of help to address rising food and utilities bills

The package recognises the fact that the lower-income and vulnerable are the most affected by rising global inflation, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

One-off $150 relief welcome but insufficient as fuel prices soar, say cabbies and private-hire car drivers

Pump prices likely to remain elevated after rising 30 to 40 per cent in the past six months.

It's too late to tame inflation with rate hikes

Collateral damage to the global economy may be too severe for tightening to be sustained, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Travellers may get new passports within days if appeal is successful: ICA

Previously, travellers were told to expect a waiting time of at least six weeks for new passports.

Woman dies after being hit by taxi in Ang Mo Kio, allegedly dragged for 20m

The 53-year-old driver of a Trans-Cab taxi was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Football: Englishman Michael Browne set to become FAS technical director

He is a Uefa Pro Licence holder who has had experience working in similar roles in Asia.

