Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 22.
S'pore sees 23% jump in Covid-19 local cases due to Omicron subvariants
About 30 per cent of community infections in the past week were cases with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Staying active: How you can hit the recommended 150-300 minutes of exercise per week
How feasible is it for working professionals to get active for between 22 and 43 minutes every day?
Staying active: How 3 busy S'poreans meet their weekly exercise targets
S'pore confirms imported monkeypox case; 13 close contacts identified
All close contacts will be placed on quarantine for 21 days since their last contact with the patient.
$1.5b support package: A carefully calibrated dose of help to address rising food and utilities bills
The package recognises the fact that the lower-income and vulnerable are the most affected by rising global inflation, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
One-off $150 relief welcome but insufficient as fuel prices soar, say cabbies and private-hire car drivers
Pump prices likely to remain elevated after rising 30 to 40 per cent in the past six months.
It's too late to tame inflation with rate hikes
Collateral damage to the global economy may be too severe for tightening to be sustained, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Travellers may get new passports within days if appeal is successful: ICA
Previously, travellers were told to expect a waiting time of at least six weeks for new passports.
Woman dies after being hit by taxi in Ang Mo Kio, allegedly dragged for 20m
The 53-year-old driver of a Trans-Cab taxi was arrested for careless driving causing death.
Football: Englishman Michael Browne set to become FAS technical director
He is a Uefa Pro Licence holder who has had experience working in similar roles in Asia.