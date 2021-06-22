Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 22.

44-year-old man dies of Covid-19; testing for staff, visitors after cases linked to FairPrice in Bukit Merah Central

The man had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of diabetes mellitus.

Restaurants slowly filling up as bookings trickle in after S'pore eases Covid-19 measures

Diners are cautious about returning to dine in, unlike post-circuit breaker when eateries saw a surge in reservations.

S'porean newly-wed tests positive for Covid-19 on return from visiting husband in Russia

"I had this thought: I am young and I'm healthy, so even if I were to get it, maybe I will be asymptomatic," she said.

Malaysia might delay easing of Covid-19 lockdown as vaccination target pushed back to mid-July

The ongoing lockdown has been in place since June 1 and slated to end on June 28.

Debit cards gain favour among consumers even as credit card preferences shift

The pandemic has made consumers more wary of chalking up credit card debt.

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on proposed SIA, ANA joint venture

They agreed to cooperate on scheduling, pricing, sales and marketing, and other commercial areas.

Man who died after accident at fishery among 3 workplace fatalities in 5 days

The Myanmar national was pulling a net while wading across a fish pond when he started to struggle in the water.

Why the prosecution against Parti Liyani was not 'frivolous or vexatious'

Judge who acquitted former domestic worker last year sets out the reasons in a lengthy judgment.

Holiday from home: Five ways to travel from your living room

Restless globetrotters who have nowhere to go can still holiday from home stylishly during the pandemic.

It doesn't pay to pay ransom to hackers: Study

Cyber-security firms such as Cybereason advise companies against paying ransom.

