Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 22

Jobs for many Singaporeans in growing infocomm sector

Singaporeans can secure these well-paying jobs if they are prepared to train and reskill, said Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan.

PAP, opposition politicians meet residents on walkabouts

Potential election candidates visit markets and hawker centres with fliers, reaching out to voters.

NTU student among 2 S'porean Covid-19 cases; 262 new cases confirmed

The 22-year-old was tested after seeking treatment for acute respiratory infection.

Five-year masterplans announced for Tanjong Pagar, Holland-Bukit Timah GRCs

The plans to spruce up estates include senior-friendly amenities, sheltered linkways and drop-off porches.

First batch of 8 satellite career centres in the heartland to help job seekers from July 1

At least 24 such centres will be set up in community clubs and other suitable locations across all Housing Board towns eventually.

Beijing seen rushing to enact national security law for Hong Kong before Sept polls

An upcoming meeting is a hint that the law could be in place before July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China.

Man sues NParks over wife's death from falling tree at Botanic Gardens

Mr Jerome Rouch-Sirech, 43, is seeking damages for the loss and bereavement suffered by his family.

Slow pick-up for taxi, private hire drivers in phase 2 of S'pore's reopening

Operators were conservative with their forecasts even as they said the situation has improved.

App helps patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease to keep track of diet, activity

The app tracks one's diet and physical activity and induces behavioural changes to achieve optimal weight.

#Stayhome guide for Monday: Listen to podcast on EPL, enjoy savoury fried ribs and more

Which teams are likely to join Liverpool, which is sitting at the top of the English Premier League (EPL), in the top four?

