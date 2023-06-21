Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 21, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

P&G to invest more than $100m in new manufacturing facility in Singapore

P&G's Asia-Pacific HQ is in Singapore, where it also has an innovation centre in Biopolis and a perfume plant in Tuas.

READ MORE HERE

SIA pips Qatar Airways to top Skytrax poll on world’s best airline

The flag carrier emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic stronger and fitter, says its CEO, but analysts warn of bumps ahead.

READ MORE HERE

Grab cuts 1,000 jobs, or 11% of workforce

Its shares were up 4.7 per cent premarket after CEO Anthony Tan’s announcement to staff.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore, Qatar share a natural affinity and similar strategic outlook: President Halimah

“Singapore and Qatar continue to be strong advocates for free trade and an inclusive, rules-based multilateral trading system,” said Madam Halimah during her state visit to the Middle Eastern country.

READ MORE HERE

Rescuers estimate missing Titanic tour vessel has 40 hours of air left

An area larger than Connecticut is being searched, said a US Coast Guard spokesman.

READ MORE HERE

Taylor Swift to play three nights at National Stadium in March 2024

General sales open via Ticketmaster on July 7 at 12pm.

READ MORE HERE

At least they’re talking, but suspicion and gamesmanship still loom large over US-China ties

Exchanges between Blinken and Chinese officials were at least more cordial than the open hostility in Alaska in 2021, say Tan Dawn Wei and Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

Pilot 200-unit private assisted-living project to include nursing home, clubhouse

It was awarded to a subsidiary of Perennial Holdings, which beat two other developers with the highest bid of $71.988 million.

READ MORE HERE

Virtually unstoppable: She Just Dance-d her way to the big stage

Singapore dance sport athlete Siti Zhywee Ramle will be showing off her moves at the Olympic Esports Week.

READ MORE HERE

Anger, frustration for S’pore football fans: Only 5,000 allowed for friendlies, no live broadcast

"It should not be so difficult to watch my own national team," said a fan.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top