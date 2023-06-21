Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 21, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
P&G to invest more than $100m in new manufacturing facility in Singapore
P&G's Asia-Pacific HQ is in Singapore, where it also has an innovation centre in Biopolis and a perfume plant in Tuas.
SIA pips Qatar Airways to top Skytrax poll on world’s best airline
The flag carrier emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic stronger and fitter, says its CEO, but analysts warn of bumps ahead.
Grab cuts 1,000 jobs, or 11% of workforce
Its shares were up 4.7 per cent premarket after CEO Anthony Tan’s announcement to staff.
S'pore, Qatar share a natural affinity and similar strategic outlook: President Halimah
“Singapore and Qatar continue to be strong advocates for free trade and an inclusive, rules-based multilateral trading system,” said Madam Halimah during her state visit to the Middle Eastern country.
Rescuers estimate missing Titanic tour vessel has 40 hours of air left
Taylor Swift to play three nights at National Stadium in March 2024
At least they’re talking, but suspicion and gamesmanship still loom large over US-China ties
Exchanges between Blinken and Chinese officials were at least more cordial than the open hostility in Alaska in 2021, say Tan Dawn Wei and Nirmal Ghosh.
Pilot 200-unit private assisted-living project to include nursing home, clubhouse
It was awarded to a subsidiary of Perennial Holdings, which beat two other developers with the highest bid of $71.988 million.
Virtually unstoppable: She Just Dance-d her way to the big stage
Singapore dance sport athlete Siti Zhywee Ramle will be showing off her moves at the Olympic Esports Week.