Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 21

MOH studying use of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for kids under 5
It follows news that US FDA has allowed their use in children as young as 6 months old.
askST: Should I get my second booster jab? Will my vaccinated status lapse if I don't?
How long after the first booster dose will my antibodies against Covid-19 wane? Get answers to these and other questions.
S'pore joins other places that have enacted or proposed laws to regulate online content
The Ministry of Communications and Information said it will continue to work closely with social media services to develop regulations fit for Singapore's socio-cultural context.
Cryptocurrency rout nowhere near the end, say analysts
Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has rebounded, but observers believe the turmoil is not over.
Do I have the right to sue? Five questions Luna investors should ask
The collapse of TerraUSD, which was backed by another token, Luna, has been described as the "Lehman Brothers" event of the crypto world and heralded to bring forth a cryptocurrency winter.
Hong Kong floating restaurant Jumbo sinks in South China Sea
It capsized near the Paracel Islands after it "encountered adverse conditions" and began to take on water.
Ukraine and the birth of a new Europe
The move to invite Ukraine to join the EU is politically significant for not just the country, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Knight Frank retracts tender documents after discriminatory hiring practices flagged
It said the clauses which "could have been perceived as unfair and discriminatory" were from "outdated" documents.
Bukit Panjang residents want full LRT service to resume soon as renewal works cut operations
LTA says the reduced operations since Dec 2019 are to facilitate line renewal, to be completed in 2024.
First Flight Out: Matsu Islands cluster is a foggy, tranquil hideaway in Taiwan that runs on its own time
The cluster of 36 islands, named for goddess Mazu, has long been viewed by many Taiwanese as a military frontier.
