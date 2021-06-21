Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 21.
Some hospital visitors allowed to stay longer if they clear Covid-19 test
Currently, most visitors are not allowed to stay for more than 20 minutes, except under certain circumstances.
Five unlinked cases, as Covid-19 cluster at Bukit Merah View market grows to 73
A woman who works at Q&M Dental Surgery at Redhill MRT and an HDB engineer were among the unlinked cases.
Businesses keen to send staff to quick Covid-19 test centres but waiting for more details
Two former outdoor bus terminals in Tekka and Yishun had been converted into these centres.
Covid-19 counting enters new era as focus shifts to hospitalisation numbers
The link between infection numbers and deaths appears to be diminishing.
No evidence that Covid-19 jabs increase risk of miscarriage, foetal anomaly
Concerns were raised by five parents who wrote a letter to KKH last week.
Two years on, wildlife underpass at Bukit Brown still blocked by construction debris
The hoardings are expected to be completely removed by the first quarter of next year.
'MBS in Tennessee': We had a Singapore pride parade, thanks to a troll
An American posted a photo with the wrong caption on his Facebook page. It became an "Internet Avengers, assemble" moment.
The art of making China lovable
Will influencers do a better job than ‘wolf warriors’? President Xi Jinping’s call to step up efforts to get China’s message across to foreigners has sparked a range of responses.
NTU serving up new undergrad course on meat alternatives
Apart from the biotechnological aspects, students will also learn about market opportunities and challenges in the novel foods sector.
Celebrity Parents: Radio host Tan Li Yi's kids speak three languages at home
Her two children are happy to switch from English to Mandarin and Korean.