Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 21.

Some hospital visitors allowed to stay longer if they clear Covid-19 test

Currently, most visitors are not allowed to stay for more than 20 minutes, except under certain circumstances.

READ MORE HERE

Five unlinked cases, as Covid-19 cluster at Bukit Merah View market grows to 73

A woman who works at Q&M Dental Surgery at Redhill MRT and an HDB engineer were among the unlinked cases.

READ MORE HERE

Businesses keen to send staff to quick Covid-19 test centres but waiting for more details

Two former outdoor bus terminals in Tekka and Yishun had been converted into these centres.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Covid-19 counting enters new era as focus shifts to hospitalisation numbers

The link between infection numbers and deaths appears to be diminishing.

READ MORE HERE

No evidence that Covid-19 jabs increase risk of miscarriage, foetal anomaly

Concerns were raised by five parents who wrote a letter to KKH last week.

READ MORE HERE

Two years on, wildlife underpass at Bukit Brown still blocked by construction debris

The hoardings are expected to be completely removed by the first quarter of next year.

READ MORE HERE

'MBS in Tennessee': We had a Singapore pride parade, thanks to a troll

An American posted a photo with the wrong caption on his Facebook page. It became an "Internet Avengers, assemble" moment.

READ MORE HERE

The art of making China lovable

Will influencers do a better job than ‘wolf warriors’? President Xi Jinping’s call to step up efforts to get China’s message across to foreigners has sparked a range of responses.

READ MORE HERE

NTU serving up new undergrad course on meat alternatives

Apart from the biotechnological aspects, students will also learn about market opportunities and challenges in the novel foods sector.

READ MORE HERE

Celebrity Parents: Radio host Tan Li Yi's kids speak three languages at home

Her two children are happy to switch from English to Mandarin and Korean.

READ MORE HERE