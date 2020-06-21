Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 21.

Govt will work with S'poreans to overcome Covid-19 crisis and emerge stronger: DPM Heng

"Your job is our top priority. Because jobs are the most direct way for every Singaporean to improve our lives and support our loved ones," he said.

Singapore GE: What will sway voters in the coming polls?

With the general election looking imminent, Insight examines key issues that will emerge in a Covid-19 election.

Singapore's phase 2 reopening: For many, it's refreshing to be out and about

Some had stepped out of their homes for the first time in months to meet loved ones or dine out during the first weekend of phase two.

Lunch with Sumiko: Tomas Pueyo, the pandemic's voice of reason

Tomas Pueyo's 'hammer and dance' strategy to tackle Covid-19 has brought him millions of readers from around the world.

She reached for loaf and couldn't recall how to make French toast

"That was scary as it just came suddenly," Emily Ong said of that day about two years ago.

What Singapore needs post-Covid-19

Over the past two weeks, six Cabinet ministers have outlined how the Government plans to see Singapore through the current crisis and emerge stronger.

Inconsistent refund policies for flights cancelled due to pandemic

Two women approached the same airline about holidays ruined when flights were suspended after countries went into Covid-19 lockdown mode.

Three people killed in stabbing attack in English town of Reading: Reports

Police said they arrested a man at the scene.

Lion dads: Chinese father raising mixed-race adopted son, diaspora dad and stepdaddy with teen sons

Fathers are champions and this is vividly seen in the stories of dads who bring up kids in special circumstances.

Joseph Schooling still swims in his sleep

Joseph Schooling turned 25 on Tuesday and as a birthday gift Rohit Brijnath threw 25 questions at him.

