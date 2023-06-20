Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 20, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Disastrous’ for US to decouple from China, Blinken says after meeting Xi during Beijing trip
In a press conference held after his meeting with Mr Xi, Mr Blinken gave the assurance that the US does not seek to decouple from China, but is looking to “de-risk and diversify”.
High seas treaty a collective game changer, says Vivian, as landmark agreement is adopted
The treaty focuses on the conservation and sustainable use of marine life in the high seas, which lie outside national borders and therefore require global cooperation to manage.
ComfortDelGro to charge 70-cent platform fee from July 1 for rides booked via its app
It is introducing the platform fee for app bookings so that it can continue to improve the quality of its point-to-point transport services.
Hawkers worry about stall design after fire at newly opened Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre
Several hawkers also pointed out that fire extinguishers are placed beyond their reach on walls outside their stalls.
Elected presidency: Selecting the right person for a unique office
The system works best when the president is independent without being antagonistic towards an elected government, says the writer.
Thai election commission endorses May poll results, but retains probe against frontrunner Pita
A conservative politician alleges that Mr Pita violated rules by owning shares in iTV, which ran a television station that ceased operations in 2007.
When Chinese keyboard warriors’ hurt feelings spill over into real life
Some take offence at even small things like having English words on a restaurant menu, notes Elizabeth Law.
How the Ukraine war is changing Russia’s outlook
Soviet-era rhetoric and the veneration of nuclear arms offer glimpses into how the conflict is altering Russian perceptions and policies, says Jonathan Eyal.
Falling brick smashes through car’s rear windscreen in Hougang, town council investigating
The brick, thought to be from the facade of a HDB block, had fallen four storeys and ended up inside a BMW.
History, culture and $1 taxi rides: Why hidden-gem Uzbekistan needs to be on your bucket list
New hotels and transport links make it easier to travel around the Central Asian nation, which remains affordable even as its tourism industry is up-and-coming.