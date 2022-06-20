Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 20.

Commuters welcome resumption of KTM train service between JB and Woodlands

Avoiding road jams and faster immigration clearance were cited as plus points.

READ MORE HERE

Tuition centres enrolling more young pupils, even those aged 4

Parents said tuition helps as their children receive a level of attention that kindergartens are unable to offer.

READ MORE HERE

More rainy days ahead in S'pore, triggered by two weather phenomena

La Nina and Indian Ocean Dipole are set to bring more rain clouds over the region in the next few months.

READ MORE HERE

Preventive drugs may be needed to fight dengue outbreaks: Experts

Researchers in Singapore are conducting clinical trials on a drug made by Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

READ MORE HERE

French election: Macron loses absolute majority in Parliament in ‘democratic shock’

The threshold for an absolute majority is 289 seats in the lower house.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's move to stockpile chickens improves domestic supply, but prices continue to rise

The stockpiling was meant as a short-term measure to tackle food supply shortages and price hikes.

READ MORE HERE

Treating EV charging as essential service will drive consumer adoption: Experts

A draft EV charging Bill includes proposed safeguards to ensure that EV charging service networks will not be disrupted.

READ MORE HERE

Girl with rare disorder given 2 weeks to live at birth: 'Every day she wakes up is a bonus,' says dad

Rachael Ngan turns 18 this October. She cannot walk, talk or feed herself, but that doesn't stop devoted dad, Ryan, from loving his daughter any less. They both share a deep, unspoken connection with each other.

Rachael, who was born in 2004 with a rare chromosomal disorder, cannot walk, talk or feed herself.

READ MORE HERE

Swimming: Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei finishes 8th at world champs

He is only the third Singaporean male swimmer to reach the final of the Fina World Championships in the last four decades.

READ MORE HERE

S. Korea's former presidential office Blue House turns into concert venue, tourist hot spot

For seven decades, South Koreans could see only the iconic blue tiled roof of their president's office from afar.

READ MORE HERE

