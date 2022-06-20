Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 20.
Commuters welcome resumption of KTM train service between JB and Woodlands
Tuition centres enrolling more young pupils, even those aged 4
Parents said tuition helps as their children receive a level of attention that kindergartens are unable to offer.
More rainy days ahead in S'pore, triggered by two weather phenomena
La Nina and Indian Ocean Dipole are set to bring more rain clouds over the region in the next few months.
Preventive drugs may be needed to fight dengue outbreaks: Experts
Researchers in Singapore are conducting clinical trials on a drug made by Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
French election: Macron loses absolute majority in Parliament in ‘democratic shock’
Malaysia's move to stockpile chickens improves domestic supply, but prices continue to rise
The stockpiling was meant as a short-term measure to tackle food supply shortages and price hikes.
Treating EV charging as essential service will drive consumer adoption: Experts
A draft EV charging Bill includes proposed safeguards to ensure that EV charging service networks will not be disrupted.
Girl with rare disorder given 2 weeks to live at birth: 'Every day she wakes up is a bonus,' says dad
Rachael, who was born in 2004 with a rare chromosomal disorder, cannot walk, talk or feed herself.
Swimming: Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei finishes 8th at world champs
He is only the third Singaporean male swimmer to reach the final of the Fina World Championships in the last four decades.
S. Korea's former presidential office Blue House turns into concert venue, tourist hot spot
For seven decades, South Koreans could see only the iconic blue tiled roof of their president's office from afar.