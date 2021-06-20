Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 20.

Is Asia really lagging in the race to put Covid-19 behind us?

Other regions appear to have left Asia in the dust in the dash to normalcy. Are they reckless? Only time will tell.

1 in 2 high-income earners in Singapore has money problems: Poll

Many respondents, who can earn over $20,000 a month, said their incomes are not enough to cover their expenses.

21 Covid-19 cases found in 9 households at Bukit Merah View HDB block

Residents of Block 119 Bukit Merah View and those living in seven nearby blocks will undergo mandatory Covid-19 swab tests.

5 new Covid-19 cases linked to S'pore's largest active cluster in Bukit Merah View

In all, there were 14 infections in the community, with 10 linked to previous cases and four unlinked.

Woman who died a day after Covid-19 jab had heart attack, wasn’t allergic to vaccine: MOH

MOH was responding to media queries about a Facebook post by Mr Andrew Tan, who questioned if his mother's death could have been caused by the vaccine.

Restaurant owners more confident of enforcing Covid-19 rules, welcome return of dining in

Some restaurant owners will deploy fewer staff because of the cap of two patrons per table.

More contact tracers needed in Singapore as Covid-19 cases rise

Compared with last year, close contacts must be quickly found because of more transmissible Covid-19 variants.

Better outcomes for families when dads take paternity leave: Study

Families where fathers took paternity leave had less internal conflict and a lower likelihood of maternal depression.

Give me a break, don't leave-shame me

Leave-shaming can be prevalent in a time when work-life boundaries are more blurred than ever.

Mind the spooks lurking online

There should be greater awareness of how foreign intelligence agencies and their proxies have tapped social and professional networking platforms to lure individuals, says Zakir Hussain.

