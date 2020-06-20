Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 20.
S'pore's phase 2 reopening: Malls, retailers heartened by return of shoppers, who also follow safety rules
Most malls and stores said the queues were manageable, while customers also took the precautionary steps in stride.
Coronavirus: Malaysian government in talks with S'pore to open up borders for citizens of both countries
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Republic was "prepared to work with Malaysia to address the needs of cross-border travellers."
Homecoming of sorts as a city reunites with its residents
It's been a sweet day, sweeping away the dust of isolation, and yet all joy must be tempered.
Average number of new daily Covid-19 cases in community falls for 5th day
The average number of unlinked community cases per day too has fallen from four to two over the same period.
Singapore GE: Political parties back on walkabouts as restrictions are lifted in phase 2
MPs from the People's Action Party and candidates from opposition parties were seen meeting residents in markets and doing home visits.
Coronavirus: Egg distributors struggling to deal with oversupply
Distributors imported more eggs during the circuit breaker period, which began on April 7, when demand spiked.
askST: Must visitors to homes wear masks? Are staycations allowed in phase 2?
Household visitors are strongly encouraged to observe safe management principles, including wearing a mask.
World in 'new and dangerous phase' of Covid-19 pandemic: WHO
"The virus is still spreading fast, it's still deadly and most people are still susceptible," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Celebrating dads: Doc who stays away from family to volunteer at dorms; father-son duos who help in Covid-19 fight
In the spirit of Father’s Day, The Straits Times celebrates the efforts of healthcare workers who contributed to the nation’s fight against Covid-19.
Singapore furniture designers focus on new works during Covid-19 disruptions
A growing breed of furniture designers are stoking their creative fires and seeding distinctly home-grown ideas.