Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 2, 2024

Updated
Jun 02, 2024, 08:37 AM
Published
Jun 02, 2024, 08:31 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

‘US can be secure only if Asia is’: US defence chief seeks to deepen strategic alliances in region

His comments come as China and the US compete for influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

READ MORE HERE

A tale of dialogues at the Shangri-La: Getting the Chinese message across in various ways

No other delegation has briefed as many reporters as frequently as the Chinese.

READ MORE HERE

Conflicts in Europe, Mid-East must not be repeated in Asia: Ng Eng Hen

Lessons have been learnt on the consequences of aggression, said Dr Ng.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

What matters when splitting assets in a divorce

When couples overspend, it means they will have less for retirement, or in the case of divorce, less to share.

READ MORE HERE

‘I don’t think you’ll have a future’: Chee Hong Tat on what he was told as a young civil servant

Taking on the role of transport minister after his predecessor S. Iswaran was investigated for corruption, Mr Chee Hong Tat tells Sumiko Tan that one can never really be ready for such a change.

Politics was not something Mr Chee considered till much later in his career. He loved maths and science and thought he would end up an engineer.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore passengers unhappy over high Batam ferry prices as Indonesia probes possible price-fixing

Indonesia's competition commission said it has faced 'many obstacles' during investigation over the past two years.

READ MORE HERE

23 neighbourhoods across Singapore to be upgraded, over $95 million set aside

The 15th round of HDB Neighbourhood Renewal Programme has received the largest funding to date.

READ MORE HERE

Former nightlife competitors join hands for new multi-concept dining, entertainment venue in CBD

Centre of the Universe is by the people formerly behind nightlife institutions such as Pangaea and Attica.

READ MORE HERE

Exit polls predict PM Modi securing a third term as India’s mammoth election ends

The official results of the election will be out on June 4.

READ MORE HERE

Doing charity, encouraging healthy eating, adhering to onerous rules: Is too much being asked of hawkers?

Twenty-five hawkers The Straits Times spoke to say their livelihood is becoming less sustainable. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top