Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 2, 2024

‘US can be secure only if Asia is’: US defence chief seeks to deepen strategic alliances in region
His comments come as China and the US compete for influence in the Asia-Pacific region.
A tale of dialogues at the Shangri-La: Getting the Chinese message across in various ways
Conflicts in Europe, Mid-East must not be repeated in Asia: Ng Eng Hen
What matters when splitting assets in a divorce
When couples overspend, it means they will have less for retirement, or in the case of divorce, less to share.
‘I don’t think you’ll have a future’: Chee Hong Tat on what he was told as a young civil servant
Politics was not something Mr Chee considered till much later in his career. He loved maths and science and thought he would end up an engineer.
S’pore passengers unhappy over high Batam ferry prices as Indonesia probes possible price-fixing
Indonesia's competition commission said it has faced 'many obstacles' during investigation over the past two years.
23 neighbourhoods across Singapore to be upgraded, over $95 million set aside
The 15th round of HDB Neighbourhood Renewal Programme has received the largest funding to date.
Former nightlife competitors join hands for new multi-concept dining, entertainment venue in CBD
Centre of the Universe is by the people formerly behind nightlife institutions such as Pangaea and Attica.
Exit polls predict PM Modi securing a third term as India’s mammoth election ends
Doing charity, encouraging healthy eating, adhering to onerous rules: Is too much being asked of hawkers?
Twenty-five hawkers The Straits Times spoke to say their livelihood is becoming less sustainable.