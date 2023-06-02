Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 2, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore mulls over building underground cavern facility in Mandai to store construction materials
JTC said the site was chosen as it is near the disused Mandai Quarry, which supplied granite to local construction projects.
Registers of electors to be revised by July 31, public inspection will open later in June: ELD
The next presidential election has to be called before Madam Halimah Yacob's term ends on Sept 13.
Strained US-China ties, security blocs to dominate Shangri-La Dialogue
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will give the keynote address at Asia's top security summit this year.
‘My husband checked for hidden cameras in our home toilet’: Voyeur’s victim still scarred
Her former friend Darren Yeo Wei Hong, 34, recorded videos of her showering without her consent.
Cycle City: Attacking the trails
Nestled within Singapore’s urban landscape lies a vibrant haven for mountain biking enthusiasts. Go on an adventure with avid mountain biker Felicia Wang.
Former WP NCMP Daniel Goh expelled from party, says his retirement from politics ‘is complete’
He posted a redacted picture of a letter from the WP dated May 26 confirming his expulsion with immediate effect.
Changes to competitive land bidding for places of worship can be considered for car ownership
The move to let religious groups ballot for land is the latest example of measures to reduce the more extreme effects of a competitive bidding system on Singapore society, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Some still not returning trays at food centres despite strict rules
At least one written warning was issued on the first day of tightened enforcement measures.
HDB says leaf motif in Bidadari inspired by Japanese maple; some netizens thought it was cannabis
The motif drew public attention after photos of the design were posted on social media and forums.