Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 2, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

S’pore mulls over building underground cavern facility in Mandai to store construction materials

JTC said the site was chosen as it is near the disused Mandai Quarry, which supplied granite to local construction projects.

READ MORE HERE

Registers of electors to be revised by July 31, public inspection will open later in June: ELD

The next presidential election has to be called before Madam Halimah Yacob's term ends on Sept 13.

READ MORE HERE

Strained US-China ties, security blocs to dominate Shangri-La Dialogue

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will give the keynote address at Asia's top security summit this year.

READ MORE HERE

‘My husband checked for hidden cameras in our home toilet’: Voyeur’s victim still scarred

Her former friend Darren Yeo Wei Hong, 34, recorded videos of her showering without her consent.

READ MORE HERE

Cycle City: Attacking the trails

Nestled within Singapore’s urban landscape lies a vibrant haven for mountain biking enthusiasts. Go on an adventure with avid mountain biker Felicia Wang.

READ MORE HERE

Former WP NCMP Daniel Goh expelled from party, says his retirement from politics ‘is complete’

He posted a redacted picture of a letter from the WP dated May 26 confirming his expulsion with immediate effect.

READ MORE HERE

Changes to competitive land bidding for places of worship can be considered for car ownership

The move to let religious groups ballot for land is the latest example of measures to reduce the more extreme effects of a competitive bidding system on Singapore society, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Some still not returning trays at food centres despite strict rules

At least one written warning was issued on the first day of tightened enforcement measures. 

READ MORE HERE

HDB says leaf motif in Bidadari inspired by Japanese maple; some netizens thought it was cannabis

The motif drew public attention after photos of the design were posted on social media and forums.

READ MORE HERE

Ozempic touted as weight-loss ‘wonder’ drug, but experts caution its use

How did a diabetes drug become a wonder weight-loss drug?

READ MORE HERE

