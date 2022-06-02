Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 2.

Reliability of MRT network hit new high in first quarter of 2022; only 1 major breakdown

But rail lines are likely to be put under further stress in coming months, with more people using public transport to move about and return to work.

YTL Power acquires Hyflux's Tuaspring power station for $270m in cash

The original purchase consideration was $331.45 million to be paid in cash, shares and shareholder loans.

Chicken prices remain high in Malaysia despite supply stabilising after export ban

Sellers risk penalties pricing the meat above the ceiling price set by the government.

Warm and humid days ahead in June, temperatures may hit 35 deg C on some days

Daily maximum temperatures are expected to be around 34 deg C on most days and may reach 35 deg C on a few days.

US jury awards Johnny Depp US$15m, Amber Heard US$2m in defamation fight

"The jury gave me my life back," says Depp, while his ex-wife voices disappointment "beyond words".

Nature of war in Asia headed for quantum leap

Aircraft carriers are starting to look obsolete considering the advances being made in defence technology in multiple domains, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Probation not recommended for first youth to plead guilty to role in $12.8m OCBC phishing scams

Leong Jun Xian, 21, was instead recommended to undergo reformative training.

Anwar, Muhyiddin's parties suffer blows; split votes likely for opposition at Malaysia's next GE

Party politics and defections will set back their respective coalitions' aim to oust Barisan Nasional from power at the next national polls.

Orchard Road and Botanic Gardens to host Singapore Garden Festival after four-year hiatus

This is the eighth edition of the festival.

Zilingo CEO fired: How the saga casts spotlight on corporate misconduct

There have been many cases where a badly managed situation turned worse and led to the collapse of companies.

