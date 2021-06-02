Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 2.
Over half of 52,000 students invited for Covid-19 vaccine booked slots
SMSes will be sent to students aged 18 and above, and to parents of children below 18.
WHO approves Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Listing would allow shot to be included in global programme to provide vaccines for poor nations.
All 26 Hua Zai food outlets closed until June 14 due to likely Covid-19 transmission
The cluster linked to the Hua Zai outlet in NTUC Foodfare in Anchorvale Road now has 9 cases.
Most parents keen to sign kids up for Covid-19 vaccination despite concerns over side effects
They're looking forward to getting their kids vaccinated, for peace of mind when they return to school.
Preparations under way for NDP 2021 to be staged at Marina Bay floating platform
Mindef has called for goods and services specific to NDP 2021 in 5 tender documents on Gebiz.
Six people rescued after their kayaks capsize in waters off Sentosa Cove
The incident happened near a floating sea barrier that is a known hazard among water sports enthusiasts.
New, unregistered vaccines offer choices to those allergic to mRNA Covid-19 vaccines: Expert
Over 30,000 people here are not able to take the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
The UN's sustainable development goals are a pathway out of Covid-19
The pandemic has made meeting the targets harder but is an opportunity to invest in a better future, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Will high vaccination rates remove need for contact tracing, testing?
Top experts answer questions on the new normal of living with Covid-19. If you have a question, e-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg
Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Catch some zombie action, read a love letter to libraries and more
Or order in some Cantonese classics from Chef Sam's stall in Chinatown.