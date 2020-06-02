Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 2

51-year-old Chinese national dies from Covid-19 complications; no new community cases

He is the youngest patient to have died from the coronavirus in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Trump says unrest a 'total disgrace', vows to send troops into cities if needed to quell protest violence

A second autopsy ordered found that George Floyd's death was a homicide by "mechanical asphyxiation".

READ MORE HERE

WHO experts, scientists say no evidence of Covid-19 losing potency despite top Italian doctor's claim

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

LONDON/MILAN (REUTERS) - World Health Organisation experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday (June 1) there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the Covid-19 pandemic has been losing potency.

READ MORE HERE

Work pass holders urged to follow safe distancing rules or risk having passes revoked: MOM

Covid-19 measures are enforced strictly regardless of nationality, said MOM.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: SIA to resume flights to more destinations in June and July, and increase flight frequencies

SINGAPORE - National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is resuming flights to several destinations in June and July, and increasing the number of flights for some of its other services.

READ MORE HERE

40,000 migrant workers from dorms cleared of Covid-19 infection, can return to work

SINGAPORE - About 40,000 migrant workers who lived in dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 infection and given the go-ahead to return to work.

READ MORE HERE

Former Serangoon JC and Innova JC among 36 properties to be converted into temporary housing for foreign workers

SINGAPORE - Thirty-six unused state properties, including former schools, will be converted to temporary accommodation for migrant workers by the end of this year.

READ MORE HERE

'Very uncertain' whether restrictions on gatherings will be eased in time for F1 race: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - It is "very uncertain" whether restrictions will be eased enough by September such that crowds can gather to watch the Formula One night race in Singapore, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Annual ChildAid concert to be held online on July 15

SINGAPORE - Physical concerts may be on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but you can catch the annual ChildAid fund-raising concert from the comfort of your home next month.

READ MORE HERE

#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Relax to satisfied purrs of cats, make some fried chicken and more

Make sure to have your headphones on while you explore the sounds of cats as they have their meals, get showered and play with toys.

READ MORE HERE