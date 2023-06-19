Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 19, 2023

China calls on US to meet it halfway amid frosty ties

There are hopes that the meeting between Mr Blinken and Mr Qin will help reset bilateral relations to one that is more constructive.

READ MORE HERE

Common drop-off points for school buses: Parents voice safety concerns, operators foresee resistance

The measure is one of several announced by MOE to address a persistent shortage of school bus drivers.

READ MORE HERE

‘We don’t want overmaintenance’: SMRT chairman flags need to balance rail reliability with costs

Mr Seah Moon Ming said SMRT is using technology like data analytics to optimise its maintenance regimen.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT eyes overseas rail contracts, private-hire car market for growth

Allaying concerns that SMRT would be distracted from its primary role of running the rail system here, its group chief executive said the firm had two distinct “engines”.

READ MORE HERE

Could AI be the comeback break for experienced workers?

An AI task to come up with a business plan brought forth the different strengths of two journalists three decades apart in age: Clay Lim, 20, and Krist Boo, 50.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore payments scene grows, with around 150 firms getting licence from MAS

Fintech firms will need to step up their game as the payments scene becomes more saturated, said observers.

READ MORE HERE

A growing problem: South Korea’s obsession with height and hormones

Parents there go to great lengths to help their children grow a few extra centimetres to boost their confidence and physical appeal, as Chang May Choon finds out.

READ MORE HERE

China’s jobless youth and the parable of Kong Yiji

How did China’s growing ranks of unemployed graduates come to compare their predicament with that of a fictional Qing dynasty scholar? Aw Cheng Wei finds out.

READ MORE HERE

Family and friends mourn murdered model Abby Choi in Hong Kong

The murder of the 28-year-old shocked the world after parts of her remains were found in a village house.

READ MORE HERE

Rejuvenated Lions held 1-1 by Solomon Islands, as ‘sack the coach’ chants continue

The Lions had put in an improved performance after seven changes to the starting line-up, but conceded a late equaliser.

READ MORE HERE

