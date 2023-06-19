Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 19, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China calls on US to meet it halfway amid frosty ties
There are hopes that the meeting between Mr Blinken and Mr Qin will help reset bilateral relations to one that is more constructive.
Common drop-off points for school buses: Parents voice safety concerns, operators foresee resistance
The measure is one of several announced by MOE to address a persistent shortage of school bus drivers.
‘We don’t want overmaintenance’: SMRT chairman flags need to balance rail reliability with costs
Mr Seah Moon Ming said SMRT is using technology like data analytics to optimise its maintenance regimen.
SMRT eyes overseas rail contracts, private-hire car market for growth
Allaying concerns that SMRT would be distracted from its primary role of running the rail system here, its group chief executive said the firm had two distinct “engines”.
Could AI be the comeback break for experienced workers?
An AI task to come up with a business plan brought forth the different strengths of two journalists three decades apart in age: Clay Lim, 20, and Krist Boo, 50.
Singapore payments scene grows, with around 150 firms getting licence from MAS
Fintech firms will need to step up their game as the payments scene becomes more saturated, said observers.
A growing problem: South Korea’s obsession with height and hormones
Parents there go to great lengths to help their children grow a few extra centimetres to boost their confidence and physical appeal, as Chang May Choon finds out.
China’s jobless youth and the parable of Kong Yiji
How did China’s growing ranks of unemployed graduates come to compare their predicament with that of a fictional Qing dynasty scholar? Aw Cheng Wei finds out.
Family and friends mourn murdered model Abby Choi in Hong Kong
The murder of the 28-year-old shocked the world after parts of her remains were found in a village house.
Rejuvenated Lions held 1-1 by Solomon Islands, as ‘sack the coach’ chants continue
The Lions had put in an improved performance after seven changes to the starting line-up, but conceded a late equaliser.