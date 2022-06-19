Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 19.
Big reset for Singapore hotel industry as it welcomes post-Covid-19 recovery
More than $71,000 lost to new scam variants in first half of June
41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India
Also, lightning triggered by storms has killed at least 21 people around Bangladesh since Friday.
Lunch with Sumiko: From one Hotel 81 to 38 hotels, the fishmonger who became a billionaire
Katong News Agency to close after 67 years; two-storey shophouse sold for $4.2m
The shop was popular for its school textbooks, assessment books, novels, magazines and stationery.
HDB flat owners can continue adopting larger mixed-breed, K9 sniffer dogs under AVS scheme
Chicken, climate and choices in a food crunch
With supply chain disruptions here to stay, our best response is to ensure we have a range of options and are able to adjust when needed, says Zakir Hussain.
New 'Happy Water' drug cocktail sweeping region, CNB monitoring situation
New local ice cream and gelato flavours to beat the heat
Whether it is sweltering or wet weather, ice cream is always a popular treat in Singapore.
Under the radar: 10 things to eat and buy in Tekka Centre
Bird’s nest prata, Singapore-made spices and fresh lamb racks are among the things to eat and get at this hot spot in Little India.