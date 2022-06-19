Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 19

Updated
Published
29 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 19.

Big reset for Singapore hotel industry as it welcomes post-Covid-19 recovery

Operators are reinventing and refreshing guest experiences.

More than $71,000 lost to new scam variants in first half of June

Scammers have also incorporated the names of travel agencies into their ploys.

41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Also, lightning triggered by storms has killed at least 21 people around Bangladesh since Friday.

Lunch with Sumiko: From one Hotel 81 to 38 hotels, the fishmonger who became a billionaire

In 1995, Mr Choo Chong Ngen opened his first hotel. His daughter Carolyn joined the family business in 2002.

Find out about Choo Chong Ngen's rags to riches story in this 'Family' series.

Katong News Agency to close after 67 years; two-storey shophouse sold for $4.2m

The shop was popular for its school textbooks, assessment books, novels, magazines and stationery.

HDB flat owners can continue adopting larger mixed-breed, K9 sniffer dogs under AVS scheme

The expanded criteria under Project Adore has helped more dogs find new homes.

Chicken, climate and choices in a food crunch

With supply chain disruptions here to stay, our best response is to ensure we have a range of options and are able to adjust when needed, says Zakir Hussain.

New 'Happy Water' drug cocktail sweeping region, CNB monitoring situation

There does not appear to be a trend in Singapore yet.

New local ice cream and gelato flavours to beat the heat

Whether it is sweltering or wet weather, ice cream is always a popular treat in Singapore.

Under the radar: 10 things to eat and buy in Tekka Centre

Bird’s nest prata, Singapore-made spices and fresh lamb racks are among the things to eat and get at this hot spot in Little India.

