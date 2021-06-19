Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 19.
Cautious reopening will give S'pore time to get more people vaccinated: Covid-19 task force
Vaccination rates are not high enough to proceed with reopening more confidently.
askST: If we're a family of five, can we dine out together from June 21?
Can I resume attending my regular yoga class? Here are answers to questions you may have about Singapore's latest Covid-19 measures.
Restaurateurs say new two-per-table rule to curb Covid-19 spread better than nothing
Hardest hit will be Chinese restaurants, where dishes are mostly for sharing.
Census 2020: Key trends of a changing Singapore and what they mean
More educated, fewer marriages and babies, less religious, getting greyer. S'pore's demographic evolution is posing challenges.
Evidence from overseas shows Sinovac vaccine carries some risk of Covid-19 infection despite jabs
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines Singapore is using are among those with the highest efficacy.
DBS to refund credit and debit card users affected by duplicate transactions by June 20
MAS said it has instructed DBS to conduct an investigation of the incident and submit the report to the central bank.
Tanglin Trust School bus driver among 9 new Covid-19 cases in Bukit Merah View cluster, now the largest active one
It is now the largest open cluster with 65 cases.
US-China rivalry: A mighty clash of power and values
Joe Biden thinks democracy, warts and all, is the better system of governance. Xi Jinping holds that the Chinese model is different but it delivers. ST bureaus report on how the contest is playing out in Asia.
Fashionable dads share fatherhood experiences
Five stylish dads answer questions about their fatherhood journey and their personal style.
Are electric vehicles really greener?
The switch to EVs should go with other strategies like reducing vehicle size and cutting down on mileage clocked.