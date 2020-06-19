Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 19

Phase 2 reopening: Malls and stores gear up to ensure safety measures and crowd control
Businesses are going all out to ensure that everything is safe and ready should the crowds return.
More Covid-19 tests will be done in Singapore as economy reopens
All those aged 45 years and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection will be tested from later next week.
Cold and wet conditions at Beijing food market could have caused coronavirus outbreak
The latest outbreak infected more than 100 people and raised fears of wider contagion in China.
Singapore GE: Opposition parties welcome more airtime but raise concerns about lack of physical rallies
Many party leaders said the move to grant three minutes to every candidate was a good platform for them to increase the reach of their messages.
Singapore GE: Guidelines set to see a quieter election where substance matters
In many ways, it will be a pared down election mirroring lives that have been stripped to the bare essentials during this crisis.
Opposition split over Mahathir or Anwar for PM may be big boost for Muhyiddin
Analysts say the DAP's open support for Dr Mahathir means Mr Anwar can no longer boast of controlling all of PH's 91 MPs,
Satellite images suggest Chinese activity at Himalayan border with India before clash
China brought in pieces of machinery, cut a trail into a Himalayan mountainside and may have even dammed a river, satellite pictures suggest.
Trump warns of 'complete decoupling' from China despite talks
The US "certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!" Mr Trump tweeted.
First 'fits: Local creatives share their first outfit planned for phase 2 of S'pore's reopening
After two months of isolation at home, many are checking off bucket lists for their cautious first outings.
#Stayhome guide for Friday: Discover local heritage online, make dipping sauces for hotpot and more
A cosy hotpot meal at home could be just the thing for a post-circuit breaker reunion.