Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 18, 2023

Food delivery riders offering illegal hitch rides on messaging platforms
Pillion riders hurt in an accident while on an illegal hitch ride will not be covered by insurance.
Low hopes for US-China breakthrough on Blinken visit
Mr Blinken will visit China today and tomorrow, in the first trip by a top US diplomat in nearly five years.
When new condo units are pricier than older ones by over 70 per cent
Experts attribute the widening price gap to factors such as high construction costs and land expenses.
Myanmar FM Than Shwe to attend informal crisis talks in Bangkok
Speaking in Washington on Friday, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan raised concerns about the talks.
Dad’s what I did for love: 4 selfless fathers who stepped up for their kids
Meet four fathers whose selfless deeds have made a huge impact on their children’s lives.
Two Malaysian men left broke, stranded in JB after falling for scam offering jobs in Singapore
They lived along the bus terminal's corridors for two days as they had no money and nowhere to go.
No escape from the boss with Wi-Fi in the sky
Rejoice that work and play can continue unabated? Or regret the loss of a sanctuary in the sky?
More than 400 cats found in cases of pet hoarding so far in 2023
A seasoned rescuer said all the homes in the cases she has handled had at least 20 cats each.
Taiwanese Netflix show inspires island’s own MeToo movement
A Facebook post compiling recent sexual harassment allegations following the drama series has recorded over 80 cases.
Police to meet residents each month over drinks in new Coffee with a Cop initiative
All 35 Neighbourhood Police Centres will host monthly sessions at F&B outlets in their neighbourhoods.