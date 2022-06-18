Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 18.
5 takeaways: Youth opinions on car ownership in Singapore
Only 19% of respondents said having a car was important for their personal life, compared with more than 37% in 2016.
Allowing subsidies, IP coverage for off-label cancer drugs will drive up costs: MOH
MOH said insurance premiums will also go up, with the overall effect being reduced affordability for most people.
What higher rates mean for inflation, the economy and your loans
Cathay Cineplex closure due to gloomy big picture
The number of visits made to cinemas in Singapore has been stuttering downwards since 2013.
Covid-19 credit crunch: Households and small businesses in Asia struggle to get loans
Millions are struggling to secure credit to cover repairs, inventory and cost of energy amid rising inflation.
EU backs Ukraine's membership bid to 'live the European dream'
EV road trip: To Penang and back in three electric cars
Wrong deductions made from 20,000 ez-link cards
New rules on 'non-war' PLA operations a warning to those threatening Chinese security: Analysts
Lack of clarity fuels concerns that rules provide legal basis for expanded military deployments overseas.
Beckham mania hits Orchard as icon espouses importance of self-belief
"When you have ambitions, you have to have belief in yourself," said the former Manchester United player.