Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 18.

5 takeaways: Youth opinions on car ownership in Singapore

Only 19% of respondents said having a car was important for their personal life, compared with more than 37% in 2016.

Allowing subsidies, IP coverage for off-label cancer drugs will drive up costs: MOH

MOH said insurance premiums will also go up, with the overall effect being reduced affordability for most people.

What higher rates mean for inflation, the economy and your loans

Will the Fed be able to dampen inflation in the US by raising interest rates?

Cathay Cineplex closure due to gloomy big picture

The number of visits made to cinemas in Singapore has been stuttering downwards since 2013.

Covid-19 credit crunch: Households and small businesses in Asia struggle to get loans

Millions are struggling to secure credit to cover repairs, inventory and cost of energy amid rising inflation.

EU backs Ukraine's membership bid to 'live the European dream'

Ukraine and neighbour Moldova get EU backing to become candidates to join the bloc.

EV road trip: To Penang and back in three electric cars

Is it feasible to do a group road trip in an electric car? 

Wrong deductions made from 20,000 ez-link cards

EZ-Link said there was a technical issue with a payment network it uses.

New rules on 'non-war' PLA operations a warning to those threatening Chinese security: Analysts

Lack of clarity fuels concerns that rules provide legal basis for expanded military deployments overseas.

Beckham mania hits Orchard as icon espouses importance of self-belief

"When you have ambitions, you have to have belief in yourself," said the former Manchester United player.

