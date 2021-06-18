Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 18.

Covid-19 testing for visitors to Redhill, Tiong Bahru shops; Bukit Merah View cluster grows to 56

A patient service associate at SGH is linked to the Bukit Merah View cluster.

READ MORE HERE

Delta variant of Covid-19 could have contributed to spread at S'pore's wet markets: Experts

More outbreaks in markets and malls now because people are still going there for necessities, they add.

READ MORE HERE

The call on lifting restrictions is not easy in S'pore's transition phase

Central to any decision Singapore makes is the number of people who have been vaccinated, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Businesses in Hougang hit hard by recent Covid-19 cluster nearby

MPs say sanitising of area and precautions taken make it safe to patronise shops there.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 clusters in S'pore's north-east swiftly brought under control with testing

Out of the thousands screened during testing operations for the area, only 3 eventually tested positive.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia aims to vaccinate half the population of four key economic hubs by Sept

Achieving herd immunity is no longer the government's main goal as the disease is expected to become endemic.

READ MORE HERE

Creditor files to wind up Park Hotel Management

ST understands that the issue behind the application involves alleged unpaid rent and Grand Park Orchard hotel.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore slips to 5th spot in global competitiveness study

But the Republic remains Asia's top performing economy.

READ MORE HERE

Paralympics: Three-gold swimmer Yip among six athletes selected for Tokyo

The others are archer Syahidah, shot putter Diroy, cyclist Tee and swimmers Toh and Soon.

READ MORE HERE

Fashionable dads on the experience of fatherhood

Five dashing dads answer questions about their fatherhood journey and their personal style.

READ MORE HERE