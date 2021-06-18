Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 18.
Covid-19 testing for visitors to Redhill, Tiong Bahru shops; Bukit Merah View cluster grows to 56
A patient service associate at SGH is linked to the Bukit Merah View cluster.
Delta variant of Covid-19 could have contributed to spread at S'pore's wet markets: Experts
More outbreaks in markets and malls now because people are still going there for necessities, they add.
The call on lifting restrictions is not easy in S'pore's transition phase
Central to any decision Singapore makes is the number of people who have been vaccinated, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
Businesses in Hougang hit hard by recent Covid-19 cluster nearby
MPs say sanitising of area and precautions taken make it safe to patronise shops there.
Covid-19 clusters in S'pore's north-east swiftly brought under control with testing
Out of the thousands screened during testing operations for the area, only 3 eventually tested positive.
Malaysia aims to vaccinate half the population of four key economic hubs by Sept
Achieving herd immunity is no longer the government's main goal as the disease is expected to become endemic.
Creditor files to wind up Park Hotel Management
ST understands that the issue behind the application involves alleged unpaid rent and Grand Park Orchard hotel.
S'pore slips to 5th spot in global competitiveness study
But the Republic remains Asia's top performing economy.
Paralympics: Three-gold swimmer Yip among six athletes selected for Tokyo
The others are archer Syahidah, shot putter Diroy, cyclist Tee and swimmers Toh and Soon.
Fashionable dads on the experience of fatherhood
Five dashing dads answer questions about their fatherhood journey and their personal style.