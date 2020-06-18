Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 18

S'pore must strengthen social compact, defy the global loss of social cohesion, polarisation and despair: Tharman

He said the Republic must "redouble efforts" to strengthen its social compact in three areas.

All secondary school students to get personal laptop or tablet for learning by 2021: Tharman

The move will be seven years ahead of the original target.

Experts urge caution in phase 2 as coronavirus still lurks in Singapore

This is not the time to have multiple dining sessions with different groups on consecutive days, warn an expert.

Cost of Covid-19 tests to be waived for S'poreans, PRs who left S'pore before March 27 travel advisory and return by Aug 31

However, those who left the country in spite of the travel advisory will continue to bear the full costs of their tests.

Phase 2 of S'pore's reopening: All you need to know from June 19

From eateries and retail shops to tuition centres and sports facilities, here's a look at how everyone is gearing up for a new normal in business operation and what you can do to stay safe.

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020, offered ‘favours to dictators’: Bolton

Mr Trump demonstrated “fundamentally unacceptable behaviour that eroded the very legitimacy of the presidency”, said Mr Bolton.

Lockdowns and shut schools: Beijing steadies itself for second wave of coronavirus

New coronavirus cases surfaced in the Chinese capital barely a fortnight after the city reduced strict control measures.

Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home, suggests quarantine of asymptomatic cases could prevent transmission

While an average patient had just a 2.4 per cent chance of infecting someone they did not live with, that figure jumped to 17.1 per cent - around one in six - among cohabitants, the study found.

Generation Grit: Mum's death turned gangster's life around

The guilt of causing his mother’s death made Wilson Peh shake off his gangster past.

#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Make thai-style ribs with spicy dip, explore local artists' works online and more

Your next foodie vacation may not happen for a while, but in the meantime, you can create some of your favourite regional cuisine at home.

