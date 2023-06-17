Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 17, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

S'pore, US to expand cooperation to new frontiers, says Vivian following meeting with Blinken

Dr Balakrishnan said the deep economic relationship reached far beyond trade.

READ MORE HERE

‘Premature’ to re-engage with Myanmar’s junta: Vivian

They have made little progress on Asean's five-point consensus, he said, as he rejected the idea of talks.

READ MORE HERE

MOM to quiz CEOs of firms linked to Tanjong Pagar worksite accident

A worker was killed after a reinforced concrete wall collapsed onto the street during demolition on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Goodbye to Kranji racecourse, hello to new possibilities

The Singapore Turf Club land offers opportunities for green development and remembering horse racing’s heritage, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Trouble in paradise: Why artificial islands plan is causing a stir in Penang

Shannon Teoh reports on how the decade-long debate in the Pakatan Harapan stronghold could affect the coalition's prospects in other states.

READ MORE HERE

$77m research lab launched to improve efficiency of solar panels

The lab is looking to produce low-cost solar cells which have an efficiency of at least 30 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Russia could use nuclear weapons but has ‘no need to’, says Putin

He confirmed that Russia had sent nuclear arms to its ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

What dads really want: Other dads to discuss parenting struggles with

Some 75 per cent of fathers said in a survey they have a friend they confide in about their parenting struggles.

READ MORE HERE

Temperatures could hit 35 deg C on some days as weather remains warm in June

There will also be below-average rainfall compared with the first half of June.

READ MORE HERE

‘Lucky’ phone wallpapers, sleek glass spirit houses in Thailand to suit modern tastes

Uncertainties that stemmed from the pandemic have drawn more young people in Thailand towards religion and the supernatural.

READ MORE HERE

