Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 17, 2023

S'pore, US to expand cooperation to new frontiers, says Vivian following meeting with Blinken
‘Premature’ to re-engage with Myanmar’s junta: Vivian
They have made little progress on Asean's five-point consensus, he said, as he rejected the idea of talks.
MOM to quiz CEOs of firms linked to Tanjong Pagar worksite accident
A worker was killed after a reinforced concrete wall collapsed onto the street during demolition on Thursday.
Goodbye to Kranji racecourse, hello to new possibilities
The Singapore Turf Club land offers opportunities for green development and remembering horse racing’s heritage, says the writer.
Trouble in paradise: Why artificial islands plan is causing a stir in Penang
Shannon Teoh reports on how the decade-long debate in the Pakatan Harapan stronghold could affect the coalition's prospects in other states.
$77m research lab launched to improve efficiency of solar panels
The lab is looking to produce low-cost solar cells which have an efficiency of at least 30 per cent.
Russia could use nuclear weapons but has ‘no need to’, says Putin
He confirmed that Russia had sent nuclear arms to its ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine.
What dads really want: Other dads to discuss parenting struggles with
Some 75 per cent of fathers said in a survey they have a friend they confide in about their parenting struggles.
Temperatures could hit 35 deg C on some days as weather remains warm in June
‘Lucky’ phone wallpapers, sleek glass spirit houses in Thailand to suit modern tastes
Uncertainties that stemmed from the pandemic have drawn more young people in Thailand towards religion and the supernatural.