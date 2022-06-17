Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 17.
Hundreds of workers join aviation industry as firms ramp up recruitment
The bulk of 600 initial job vacancies at Sats have been filled, while other firms are in the midst of hiring workers.
Debt collectors welcome licensing rule, but say finding workers may be tougher
They say having a police licence to operate would give the public more confidence in the way they work.
How will rising rates in the US affect housing loans and property prices in S'pore?
Interest rates here are largely influenced by global market movements, especially US rates.
Tampines coffee shop sold for record $41.68m
Some tenants may terminate agreements after rents surged since a new operator took over in April.
Sers + flexible leases = happy seniors?
Let seniors buy replacement flats under Sers on flexible leases. This makes the flats affordable to them, and keeps community ties intact, says ST's Chua Mui Hoong.
In Kyiv, EU leaders back 'immediate' candidate status for Ukraine
Ukraine sees the prospect of joining the EU as a way of reducing its geopolitical vulnerability.
High Court rejects bid to challenge vaccination-differentiated measures
The application was made by six unvaccinated people, including activist and blogger Han Hui Hui.
Furore in India over S'porean police officer accused of cheating 2 ex-wives; he refutes claims
He has denied the allegations, saying the families of his ex-wives are just looking to tarnish his reputation.
Some hope that Sports Hub, previously the domain of the big boys, can become a more level playing field
Sports event organisers are hoping it can also be the playground for SMEs and smaller events.