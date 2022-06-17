Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 17

Updated
Published
13 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 17.

Hundreds of workers join aviation industry as firms ramp up recruitment

The bulk of 600 initial job vacancies at Sats have been filled, while other firms are in the midst of hiring workers.

READ MORE HERE

Debt collectors welcome licensing rule, but say finding workers may be tougher

They say having a police licence to operate would give the public more confidence in the way they work.

READ MORE HERE

How will rising rates in the US affect housing loans and property prices in S'pore?

Interest rates here are largely influenced by global market movements, especially US rates.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Tampines coffee shop sold for record $41.68m

Some tenants may terminate agreements after rents surged since a new operator took over in April.

READ MORE HERE

Sers + flexible leases = happy seniors?

Let seniors buy replacement flats under Sers on flexible leases. This makes the flats affordable to them, and keeps community ties intact, says ST's Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

In Kyiv, EU leaders back 'immediate' candidate status for Ukraine

Ukraine sees the prospect of joining the EU as a way of reducing its geopolitical vulnerability.

READ MORE HERE

High Court rejects bid to challenge vaccination-differentiated measures

The application was made by six unvaccinated people, including activist and blogger Han Hui Hui.

READ MORE HERE

Furore in India over S'porean police officer accused of cheating 2 ex-wives; he refutes claims

He has denied the allegations, saying the families of his ex-wives are just looking to tarnish his reputation.

READ MORE HERE

Some hope that Sports Hub, previously the domain of the big boys, can become a more level playing field

Sports event organisers are hoping it can also be the playground for SMEs and smaller events.

READ MORE HERE

Founding fathers: From facials to fragrances, meet the dads shaping the S'pore beauty scene

These five men are unexpected trailblazers in Singapore’s beauty industry.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top