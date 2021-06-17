Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 17, 2021

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 17.

Covid-19 cluster at Bukit Merah View food centre grows to 39 cases

There were also three unlinked cases confirmed on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

24 private clinics to offer Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine; fee per dose to range from $10 to $25

Those interested may contact providers directly from June 18 for details on how they may get the vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 tests for Telok Blangah Drive food centre staff after hawker with link to Bukit Merah View cluster is positive

The tests will take place on Thursday at the void deck of Block 80D Telok Blangah Street 31, from 9am to 4pm.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Cautious uptick in bookings of hotels, attractions in Singapore with easing of Covid-19 measures

With just over a week left of the June school holidays, people in Singapore are returning to attractions and staycations.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's King urges govt to reconvene Parliament soon despite PM's plan

The Council of Rulers said the state of emergency should also end after the Aug 1 expiry date.

READ MORE HERE

Biden and Putin agree to talks on cyber security, arms control but differences remain

The summit lasted less than four hours – far less than Biden’s advisers expected.

READ MORE HERE

Made in China? Yes please, say S'poreans who shop online

PayPal poll shows almost 2 in 3 pick China as top foreign destination for e-commerce buys.

READ MORE HERE

Small tear in live wire insulation probable cause of electric shock from Toa Payoh lamp post

All four lamp posts near the fitness corner have now been replaced.

READ MORE HERE

Warm, humid conditions to continue for rest of June, mercury to hit 35 deg C on some days

Thundery showers have been forecast on some days during the second half of the month.

READ MORE HERE

Stay-home guide for Thursday: Make a coconut shake, immerse in a poetry bubble and more

Beat the heat with your own coconut concoction.

READ MORE HERE