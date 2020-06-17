Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 17

From restaurants to tuition centres: Businesses in Singapore gearing up for phase 2 reopening

Businesses are putting in place safety measures and making adjustments as they get ready to welcome customers come Friday (June 19).

No more food sampling or product testing: What to expect when retail outlets reopen in phase 2

Stores must ensure at least 1m spacing between customers, while activities and events in stores or mall atriums are not allowed.

Average number of new daily Covid-19 cases in S'pore continues to fall, 42 more dorms cleared of virus

The 151 new Covid-19 patients confirmed on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health is the lowest number of new cases since April 8 when 142 cases were reported.

Phase 2 reopening: Beware taking one step forward, two steps back

Resuming activities will be a breath of fresh air for some, and a lifeline for others. But the danger is far from over.

Singapore GE: Opposition parties set to skip usual pow-wow, raising risk of multi-cornered fights

Instead, parties are holding discussions with each other directly or in small groups.

Beijing raises coronavirus emergency response to second highest level

All schools will be shut from Wednesday (June 17), eateries will have to enforce social distancing and temperature-taking will be mandatory at public venues.

20 soldiers killed in border clashes with China: Indian army

This is the worst border tension between the two countries in nearly 45 years.

Expect wet weather in second half of June, says weatherman

Thundery showers are forecast to fall between late morning and early afternoon.

KidZania Singapore to shut down for good after four years in Sentosa

In a Facebook post, the company did not elaborate on the reasons for its closure.

#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Listen to SSO archive performance, whip up Penang-style Char Kway Teow and more

Be transported by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's (SSO) SSOPlayOn! Digital Season 2020 series on YouTube.

