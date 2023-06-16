Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 16, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Worker found dead at Tanjong Pagar building demolition site; MOM and BCA order all work to stop
A reinforced concrete wall on the second storey – measuring about 10m long and 3.8m high – collapsed onto the street during demolition, said MOM and BCA.
S’pore showing signs of cooling labour demand as job vacancies drop for 4th straight quarter
New private home sales cross 1,000-unit mark in May, buoyed by two major new launches
This shows that demand remains sound for projects with attractive attributes and in highly sought-after areas with limited new home supply.
NDP 2023 packs to come in four designs, feature artwork by 21 artists with disabilities
This is the fourth consecutive year that the NDP executive committee has partnered SG Enable to feature artwork by people with disabilities.
George Goh defends eligibility to run for president, has team to gauge qualifications
His team advised him that the “stable of companies which he manages, taken together, would enable him to qualify”.
A presidential election is not a general election, but do S’poreans care about the difference?
Some are already treating it as a political contest against the government of the day, fundamentally misunderstanding the president’s role, says Grace Ho.
Woman who tortured Myanmar maid to death admits she tried to get rid of surveillance footage
Prema S. Naraynasamy pleaded guilty to 47 charges of voluntarily causing hurt to domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don.
19 new hawker stalls and restaurants on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list
Adam Road Food Centre and Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre each have three stalls on the list.
US-China decoupling will not work for South-east Asia, says Vivian on US visit
Reflections on dying at home in Singapore
Many want to die at home but this is an intricate affair, involving many stakeholders and hard choices, says the writer.