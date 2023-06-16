Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 16, 2023

Worker found dead at Tanjong Pagar building demolition site; MOM and BCA order all work to stop

A reinforced concrete wall on the second storey – measuring about 10m long and 3.8m high – collapsed onto the street during demolition, said MOM and BCA.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore showing signs of cooling labour demand as job vacancies drop for 4th straight quarter

Retrenchments also rose for the third consecutive quarter to 3,820.

READ MORE HERE

New private home sales cross 1,000-unit mark in May, buoyed by two major new launches

This shows that demand remains sound for projects with attractive attributes and in highly sought-after areas with limited new home supply.

READ MORE HERE

NDP 2023 packs to come in four designs, feature artwork by 21 artists with disabilities

This is the fourth consecutive year that the NDP executive committee has partnered SG Enable to feature artwork by people with disabilities.

READ MORE HERE

George Goh defends eligibility to run for president, has team to gauge qualifications

His team advised him that the “stable of companies which he manages, taken together, would enable him to qualify”.

READ MORE HERE

A presidential election is not a general election, but do S’poreans care about the difference?

Some are already treating it as a political contest against the government of the day, fundamentally misunderstanding the president’s role, says Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who tortured Myanmar maid to death admits she tried to get rid of surveillance footage

Prema S. Naraynasamy pleaded guilty to 47 charges of voluntarily causing hurt to domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don.

READ MORE HERE

19 new hawker stalls and restaurants on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list

Adam Road Food Centre and Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre each have three stalls on the list.

READ MORE HERE

US-China decoupling will not work for South-east Asia, says Vivian on US visit

Dr Balakrishnan is expected to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Reflections on dying at home in Singapore

Many want to die at home but this is an intricate affair, involving many stakeholders and hard choices, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

