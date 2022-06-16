Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 16.

Fed raises interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the biggest since 1994, to tame surging inflation

Powell says the Fed could hike rates by 0.75 percentage points again in July.

READ MORE HERE

Some Ang Mo Kio residents dismayed by top-up for similar-sized Sers replacement units

Experts suggest offering replacement flats on a shorter lease, or bundling Lease Buyback Scheme in replacement units.

READ MORE HERE

Govt proposes laws for EV charging, including requiring new buildings to install chargers

They will have to install charging points in at least 1 per cent of their total car and motorcycle parking lots.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore explores sourcing chicken from Indonesia after Malaysia's export ban

Singapore Food Agency is assessing farms, slaughterhouses, processing facilities and other aspects.

READ MORE HERE

Japan toughens penalty for insult after suicide of reality TV star

Professional wrestler Hana Kimura, 22, faced a barrage of social media abuse in the lead up to her death. 

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine ignores Sievierodonetsk surrender ultimatum, urges faster arms deliveries

The US announced a fresh US$1 billion weapons package for Kyiv, which warned that arms deliveries were taking too long.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto crash: What's causing the rout in cryptocurrencies?

The rout comes after the crash of the Terra USD/Luna stablecoin project last month.

READ MORE HERE

Making sense of the sound and fury of strategic theatre at the Shangri-La Dialogue

The conjoining of two strategic theatres - Asia and Europe - stood out as a clear theme of this year's event. The responses to the tumultuous events on these two 'stages' are rather more inchoate.

READ MORE HERE

Comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, thinks S'pore food is a 'less good' version of M'sian fare

The comedian, who will be returning to Singapore for another leg of Haiyaa stand-up tour, disses bak kut teh.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for construction site supervisor who ignored safety protocols, leading to worker's death

The balcony slab above where a worker was working collapsed, killing him and injuring another worker.

READ MORE HERE

