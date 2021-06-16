Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 16.

9 more Covid-19 cases linked to Bukit Merah View food centre; closure extended to June 26

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 25.

Dickson Yeo had approached various people in Singapore, applied for government jobs to get info: ISD

But no classified information pertaining to Singapore had been compromised as a result of Yeo's activities.

New govt workgroup to help hawkers tap food delivery platforms

Discussions will focus on concerns hawkers face and ways that they may be incentivised to tap food delivery platforms.

Father heroically saved son after electric shock from Toa Payoh lamp post

His 14-year-old son is still in hospital with electrical burns and an elevated muscle enzyme count.

China sends 28 warplanes near Taiwan in year's largest exercise

It is China's largest sortie to Taipei as the island seeks to strengthen ties with the US.

Gallery honouring Cultural Medallion artists to open at The Arts House

PM Lee announced the gallery at a book and exhibition launch about centenarian artist Lim Tze Peng.

Trio accused of assault in Clementi teen's death to face more charges, possibly including capital ones

The trio are accused of hitting Ms Huang Baoying with a wooden pole at around 11pm on May 4.

Woman in Hari Raya wedding photo controversy responds to PA's cancellation of planned meeting

She says it was a missed opportunity for constructive dialogue.

Myopia rising among kids here as screen time goes up during the pandemic

Eye-care professionals see more kids who are starting to have myopia, or whose condition has worsened.

Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Watch a riveting law drama, tour Sydney virtually and more

Or order rice and noodle bowls brimming with toppings.

