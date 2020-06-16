Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 16

Working from home will continue to be default in phase 2 to reduce Covid-19 transmission
Telecommuting is important for preventing the spread of Covid-19, Mr Wong said.
'Rule of five' to apply to gatherings in phase 2, including walkabouts ahead of general election
The Elections Department has not yet released campaigning guidelines.
China’s new coronavirus outbreak needs further testing after ‘hypothesis’ on cause: WHO
WHO said the claim that the latest outbreak might have been caused by imports or packaging of salmon was not the “primary hypothesis”.
Beijing keen to avoid lockdown in dealing with new Covid-19 outbreak
Various state media editorials and government officials have said people should "heighten alert but not panic".
Reform Party introduces first slate of candidates for Singapore GE, sets up possible three-cornered fight in West Coast GRC
Besides West Coast GRC, where it contested in 2011 and 2015, the party also plans to field candidates in Ang Mo Kio GRC, Radin Mas and Yio Chu Kang.
From robot cleaners to remote physiotherapy sessions: Embracing tech in Covid-19 fight
A look at five different types of technology that have been adopted in Singapore in the fight against Covid-19.
askST: What is being done to cut blood clot risks faced by Covid-19 patients?
The Straits Times answers this question and others posed by readers, including what a decrease in Covid-19 patients in care facilities means for Singapore.
Table tennis: Former Asean Para Games champ Jason Chee engaged to girlfriend of 3 years
His announcement on Facebook was met with close to 100 messages of support and congratulatory messages.
Oscars postponed for two months due to movie industry coronavirus chaos
The ceremony will take place on April 25, 2021 instead of the original date of Feb 28.
#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Savour 6 kinds of rice dumplings, grow your own garden and more
Check out The Straits Times' guide on rice dumplings to try this Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 25 this year.