Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 15, 2023

Slight rise in elder abuse cases in Singapore; caregiver stress a common factor
In one case, a son gave his elderly father one meal a day and did not give him enough water to drink.
US Fed pauses rate hikes, but signals more tightening ahead
Doing so allows policymakers “to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy”, said the Fed.
Software giant SAP to focus on AI, expand local team with 200 new roles
SAP is doubling down on its work in AI due to the growing talent pool here as well as the support from the authorities to develop this field.
S’pore, Japan, Thailand and US testing new way to manage flights more efficiently across regions
This new air traffic management concept allows aircraft to take a more direct route across different airspaces.
SIA stock surges amid positive outlook for air travel
SIA said it expects air travel to remain robust in the first quarter of the current financial year, supported by a recovery in air travel in East Asia.
The faltering state of Asian security as captured in 3 key speeches at the Shangri-La Dialogue
Ravi Velloor looks at how keynote speeches by Australian PMs Rudd, Turnbull and Albanese track the geopolitical changes in Asia over the decades.
S’porean businessman gunned down execution-style in popular Philippine resort town
Investigators say they are looking at a domestic dispute as a possible motive for the brutal slaying.
‘I hope this is my last marriage’: Malaysian great-grandmother, 62, marries 28-year-old man
A TikTok video of their unconventional union has gone viral, racking up millions of views days after it was posted.
KKH taps AI to better deliver spinal anaesthesia to women giving birth via caesarean section
The new system helps doctors identify the correct injection spot, especially in obese mothers.
Loh Kean Yew wins thrilling 59-shot rally, through to Indonesia Open second round
The 25-year-old Loh said: “I was just trying to get to every shot and send them back.”