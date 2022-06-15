Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 15.
JB-Woodlands train tickets for weekend peak sold out as service restarts from Sunday
Job cuts in crypto led by volatility, lack of funding
Singapore rebounds to third spot in global competitiveness ranking
Denmark and Switzerland were ahead of Singapore in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking.
UK-S'pore digital trade pact enables vital flow of data
Singapore, being small, has a lot to lose in the absence of free data flow, says tech editor Irene Tham.
Police warn of new phishing scam involving cleaning services ads on social media
At least 2 victims have fallen prey to the scam, with total losses amounting to at least $2,000 this month.
China eases certain entry requirements for foreigners, a tiny step amid 'zero-Covid' policy
Those applying for working or family visas no longer need "PU Letters", a letter of invitation.
Hockey: National women's team qualify for first Asian Games since 1994
Feat extra sweet as majority of team had missed out narrowly five years ago for spot at 2018 edition.
Football: Ikhsan Fandi's first international hat-trick spurs Lions to first win under Nishigaya
He ended a four-game drought with his treble which takes his tally to 16 goals in 31 matches for Singapore.
Justin Bieber's condition, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, is rare in Singapore, doctors say
Kit out to work out: Cool exercise gear to check out
Finding the right gear can make you feel good about yourself and your workout. ST picks out 10 useful items.