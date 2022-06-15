Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 15

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 15.

JB-Woodlands train tickets for weekend peak sold out as service restarts from Sunday

There are still many tickets available at off-peak times.

READ MORE HERE

Job cuts in crypto led by volatility, lack of funding

Players in Singapore believe the current woes in the digital asset space will pass.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore rebounds to third spot in global competitiveness ranking

Denmark and Switzerland were ahead of Singapore in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

UK-S'pore digital trade pact enables vital flow of data

Singapore, being small, has a lot to lose in the absence of free data flow, says tech editor Irene Tham.

READ MORE HERE

Police warn of new phishing scam involving cleaning services ads on social media

At least 2 victims have fallen prey to the scam, with total losses amounting to at least $2,000 this month.

READ MORE HERE

China eases certain entry requirements for foreigners, a tiny step amid 'zero-Covid' policy

Those applying for working or family visas no longer need "PU Letters", a letter of invitation.

READ MORE HERE

Hockey: National women's team qualify for first Asian Games since 1994

Feat extra sweet as majority of team had missed out narrowly five years ago for spot at 2018 edition.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ikhsan Fandi's first international hat-trick spurs Lions to first win under Nishigaya

He ended a four-game drought with his treble which takes his tally to 16 goals in 31 matches for Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Justin Bieber's condition, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, is rare in Singapore, doctors say

Five out of every 100,000 people develop Ramsay Hunt syndrome each year in the US.

READ MORE HERE

Kit out to work out: Cool exercise gear to check out

Finding the right gear can make you feel good about yourself and your workout. ST picks out 10 useful items.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top