Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 15.
Bukit Merah View market Covid-19 cluster grows to 16 cases, one unlinked case in the community
Of the 25 new coronavirus cases, 18 are in the community - the highest number in Singapore since June 3.
Two teens get electric shock from lamp post in Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on Sunday
The incident occurred at about 8.25pm at the fitness corner in front of Block 63.
Care groups see spike in mental health crises in Singapore amid heightened alert curbs
Loss of support from outside home worsens stressors such as fears about virus, job loss.
Nato adopts tough line on China at Biden’s debut summit with alliance
Biden urged his fellow Nato leaders to stand up to China’s authoritarianism and growing military might.
Data centre operators eyeing Batam as new digital hot spot
The data centre market in South-east Asia is poised to grow by US$10.57 billion (S$14 billion) between 2019 and 2023.
People's Association withdraws offer to meet couple over wedding photo incident
The couple's wedding photo was used as a standee for Hari Raya Aidilfitri decorations without permission.
Virtual tours are lucrative business for some tourism players amid pandemic
Operators transformed in-person tours into virtual itineraries, coming up with new ways to keep guests entertained.
Singapore-founded campaign keeps score of discrimination that women in sport face
The aim is to get sportswomen and officials to talk about their own experiences and inspire conversations.
14 suspected gang members arrested after almost 200 people attend funeral in Boon Lay
Police are investigating the incident, including for potential breaches of Covid-19 curbs.
Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Rediscover your inner child, cook Japanese chicken curry and more
Or learn to make scent "bombs" for a warm foot soak.